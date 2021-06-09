YARDLEY, Pa., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global Traveler, the only monthly magazine for business and leisure luxury travelers, announced the winners of its ninth annual Leisure Lifestyle Awards in its Leisure Lifestyle Edition. The winners will be celebrated in an event at Kimpton Monaco in Washington, D.C., on Aug. 26.
Global Traveler conducted a survey of its readers Dec. 14, 2020–April 30, 2021, with open-ended questions for the best in many categories of leisure, luxury and lifestyle travel. The survey ran in the magazine, as an insert to subscriber copies, as a direct mail questionnaire, online and was emailed.
For the eighth year, Global Traveler named Special Achievement Awards. AlUla was recognized for Outstanding Customized Services. The Red Sea Development Company earned the Outstanding Environmental Achievements recognition. The Outstanding Innovations honor went to Pittsburgh International Airport, and United Airlines received the Outstanding Social Responsibility accolade.
A complete list of winners is as follows:
Historical Attractions, International
Turkey
Best Historical Attractions, Domestic
Charleston, South Carolina
Best Beaches
Costa Rica
Fourth Consecutive Year
Best Adventure Destination, International
India
Best Adventure Destination, Domestic
Alaska
Best Leisure Destination in the United States
Charleston, South Carolina
Second Consecutive Year
Best Leisure Destination in Africa
Seychelles
Best Leisure Destination in Europe
Florence, Italy
Best Leisure Destination in Asia
Taipei
Fourth Consecutive Year
Best Leisure Destination in Latin/South America
Santiago, Chile
Best Leisure Destination in Mexico
Playa del Carmen, Mexico
Best Leisure Destination for Groups
Italy
Best Weekend Destination in North America
Savannah, Georgia
Second Consecutive Year
Best Weekend Destination in the World
Bermuda
Second Consecutive Year
Best North American Ski Destination
Telluride, Colorado
Third Consecutive Year
Best International Ski Destination
Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy
Best Golf Destination
Kiawah Island Golf Resort
Best Caribbean Island
Dominican Republic
Best Island in Europe
Santorini
Eighth Consecutive Year
Best Island Pacific Rim
Cook Islands
Sixth Consecutive Year
Best Island in the United States
Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
Best Family Cruise Line
Holland America Line
Best Luxury Cruise Line
MSC Cruises
Best Value Cruise Line
Emerald Cruise Line
Best Cruise Line Suites
Owner's Suites, Oceania Cruises
Best Adventure Cruise Line
Ponant
Best Small-Ship Cruise Line
Paul Gauguin Cruises
Sixth Consecutive Year
Best Large-Ship Cruise Line
Cunard
Sixth Consecutive Year
Best River Cruise Line
Uniworld Boutique River Cruises
Fourth Consecutive Year
Best Cruise Line Entertainment
Princess Cruises
Third Consecutive Year
Best Cruise Line Dining
Azamara
Second Consecutive Year
Best Cruise Line Spas
Seabourn Cruise Line
Third Consecutive Year
Best Cruise Ship Excursions
Princess Cruises
Sixth Consecutive Year
Best Cruise Line Rewards Program
Captain's Club, Celebrity Cruises
Best Cruise Port
Port Everglades
Second Consecutive Year
Best Luxury Leisure Hotel Group in the World
Melia Hotels International
Seventh Consecutive Year
Best Hotel Chain Resorts
The Ritz-Carlton
Third Consecutive Year
Best Pet-Friendly Hotels
Westin Hotels & Resorts
Best Family Resort Chain in the World
Westin Hotels & Resorts
Fifth Consecutive Year
Best All-Inclusive Resorts
Excellence Group Luxury Hotels & Resorts
Best Tour Operator
Perillo Tours
Best Airport for Layovers
Miami International Airport
Second Consecutive Year
Best Airport for Recreation
Austin-Bergstrom International Airport
Best Stopover Program
TAP Air Portugal
Third Consecutive Year
Best Leisure Airline
Air Tahiti Nui
Third Consecutive Year
Best Airline for Onboard Entertainment
Air Canada
Third Consecutive Year
Best Airline Onboard Menu
Air Canada Business Class
Second Consecutive Year
Best Premium-Economy Class
Air Canada
Third Consecutive Year
Best Pet-Friendly Airline
United Airlines
Best Luxury Vehicle
Volvo
Third Consecutive Year
Favorite Luxury Watch Brand
Tag Heuer
Best Leisure Car Rental
Hertz
Fourth Consecutive Year
Best Destination Jewelry Brand
Na Hoku
Second Consecutive Year
Best Liquor Brand
Woodford Reserve
Outstanding Social Responsibility
United Airlines
Outstanding Customized Services
AlUla
Outstanding Environmental Achievements
The Red Sea Development
Outstanding Innovations
Pittsburgh International Airport
For more information about Global Traveler, visit globaltravelerusa.com.
About Global Traveler
With nearly 550,000 readers, Global Traveler connects brands with U.S.-based frequent, affluent travelers. According to MediaMark Research (Gfk MRI), GT readers have an average net worth of $2 million and 50 percent are CEOs and owners of companies. Our readers average nine domestic flights per year and 93 percent travel internationally on a regular basis (11 round-trips in the last three years), mostly in first and business class. More than 55 percent stay in 4- and 5-star hotels, at an average 60 nights per year. Special editions — Leisure Lifestyle Edition, Global City Guidebook and Class Act Guide — complement monthly issues. Each year, Global Traveler awards the GT Tested Reader Survey awards, the Leisure Lifestyle Awards and the Wines on the Wing awards (business- and first-class wine survey).
About globaltravelerusa.com
globaltravelerusa.com offers unique daily content catering to the lifestyle and travel interests of premium travelers who fly all over the world for business and pleasure. A host of positions, including banners, sponsored content and specialty takeovers, are available. Other digital editorial e-newsletters include eFlyer USA; On the Road with Global Traveler slideshow; and This Month's Issue. Custom e-newsletters, such as Publisher's Picks, GT on the Go and Premium eDeal e-newsletters, are available for advertisers.
About FXExpress Publications, Inc.
FXExpress Publications, Inc., based in Yardley, Pa., is a privately held company publishing Global Traveler, globaltravelerusa.com, FX Excursions, eFlyer USA and several annuals. WhereverFamily LLC publishes whereverfamily.com and its related brands, and Trazee Travel, LLC publishes trazeetravel.com.
Media Contact
Kimberly Krol Inlander, Global Traveler, 2673645811, kim@globaltravelerusa.com
SOURCE Global Traveler