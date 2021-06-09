YARDLEY, Pa., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global Traveler, the only monthly magazine for business and leisure luxury travelers, announced the winners of its ninth annual Leisure Lifestyle Awards in its Leisure Lifestyle Edition. The winners will be celebrated in an event at Kimpton Monaco in Washington, D.C., on Aug. 26.

Global Traveler conducted a survey of its readers Dec. 14, 2020–April 30, 2021, with open-ended questions for the best in many categories of leisure, luxury and lifestyle travel. The survey ran in the magazine, as an insert to subscriber copies, as a direct mail questionnaire, online and was emailed.

For the eighth year, Global Traveler named Special Achievement Awards. AlUla was recognized for Outstanding Customized Services. The Red Sea Development Company earned the Outstanding Environmental Achievements recognition. The Outstanding Innovations honor went to Pittsburgh International Airport, and United Airlines received the Outstanding Social Responsibility accolade.

A complete list of winners is as follows:

Historical Attractions, International

Turkey

Best Historical Attractions, Domestic

Charleston, South Carolina

Best Beaches

Costa Rica

Fourth Consecutive Year

Best Adventure Destination, International

India

Best Adventure Destination, Domestic

Alaska

Best Leisure Destination in the United States

Charleston, South Carolina

Second Consecutive Year

Best Leisure Destination in Africa

Seychelles

Best Leisure Destination in Europe

Florence, Italy

Best Leisure Destination in Asia

Taipei

Fourth Consecutive Year

Best Leisure Destination in Latin/South America

Santiago, Chile

Best Leisure Destination in Mexico

Playa del Carmen, Mexico

Best Leisure Destination for Groups

Italy

Best Weekend Destination in North America

Savannah, Georgia

Second Consecutive Year

Best Weekend Destination in the World

Bermuda

Second Consecutive Year

Best North American Ski Destination

Telluride, Colorado

Third Consecutive Year

Best International Ski Destination

Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy

Best Golf Destination

Kiawah Island Golf Resort

Best Caribbean Island

Dominican Republic

Best Island in Europe

Santorini

Eighth Consecutive Year

Best Island Pacific Rim

Cook Islands

Sixth Consecutive Year

Best Island in the United States

Hilton Head Island, South Carolina

Best Family Cruise Line

Holland America Line

Best Luxury Cruise Line

MSC Cruises

Best Value Cruise Line

Emerald Cruise Line

Best Cruise Line Suites

Owner's Suites, Oceania Cruises

Best Adventure Cruise Line

Ponant

Best Small-Ship Cruise Line

Paul Gauguin Cruises

Sixth Consecutive Year

Best Large-Ship Cruise Line

Cunard

Sixth Consecutive Year

Best River Cruise Line

Uniworld Boutique River Cruises

Fourth Consecutive Year

Best Cruise Line Entertainment

Princess Cruises

Third Consecutive Year

Best Cruise Line Dining

Azamara

Second Consecutive Year

Best Cruise Line Spas

Seabourn Cruise Line

Third Consecutive Year

Best Cruise Ship Excursions

Princess Cruises

Sixth Consecutive Year

Best Cruise Line Rewards Program

Captain's Club, Celebrity Cruises

Best Cruise Port

Port Everglades

Second Consecutive Year

Best Luxury Leisure Hotel Group in the World

Melia Hotels International

Seventh Consecutive Year

Best Hotel Chain Resorts

The Ritz-Carlton

Third Consecutive Year

Best Pet-Friendly Hotels

Westin Hotels & Resorts

Best Family Resort Chain in the World

Westin Hotels & Resorts

Fifth Consecutive Year

Best All-Inclusive Resorts

Excellence Group Luxury Hotels & Resorts

Best Tour Operator

Perillo Tours

Best Airport for Layovers

Miami International Airport

Second Consecutive Year

Best Airport for Recreation

Austin-Bergstrom International Airport

Best Stopover Program

TAP Air Portugal

Third Consecutive Year

Best Leisure Airline

Air Tahiti Nui

Third Consecutive Year

Best Airline for Onboard Entertainment

Air Canada

Third Consecutive Year

Best Airline Onboard Menu

Air Canada Business Class

Second Consecutive Year

Best Premium-Economy Class

Air Canada

Third Consecutive Year

Best Pet-Friendly Airline

United Airlines

Best Luxury Vehicle

Volvo

Third Consecutive Year

Favorite Luxury Watch Brand

Tag Heuer

Best Leisure Car Rental

Hertz

Fourth Consecutive Year

Best Destination Jewelry Brand

Na Hoku

Second Consecutive Year

Best Liquor Brand

Woodford Reserve

Outstanding Social Responsibility

United Airlines

Outstanding Customized Services

AlUla

Outstanding Environmental Achievements

The Red Sea Development

Outstanding Innovations

Pittsburgh International Airport

