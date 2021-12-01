YARDLEY, Pa., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As Global Traveler's GT Tested Reader Survey enters its 18th year, FXExpress Publications, Inc. added an award in 2021 that highlights diversity and inclusion in the travel industry. Announced alongside the GT Tested Reader Survey awards and the Airline and Hotel of the Year nods, an Outstanding Diversity & Inclusion in Travel acknowledgment is awarded to an airline, hotel and cruise line.
Alaska Airlines takes home the first-ever Outstanding Diversity & Inclusion in Travel, Airline nod. The airline outlined DEI goals to reach as a company by 2025 and brought on its first DEI director. The Outstanding Diversity & Inclusion in Travel, Cruise award went to Celebrity Cruises, for its focus on gender equality and commitment to hiring more women throughout the cruise line. Marriott International wins Outstanding Diversity & Inclusion in Travel, Hotel; the hotel giant has diversity and inclusion as key Marriott core values.
Members of the Global Traveler Advisory Board, a hand-picked committee of well-traveled business advisors, selected the Airline and Hotel of the Year winners.
The winners were chosen from a list of nominees selected by GT staff. Pertinent information considered included companies' diversity policies, workforce, corporate culture, charitable giving and more, as well as independent research.
"This year brought many issues to the forefront, not only in the travel industry, but around the world," said Francis X. Gallagher, publisher and CEO, Global Traveler. "We think it is vitally important to honor companies in the travel industry that put diversity, equality and inclusion at the forefront. There's no better way to experience, understand and appreciate other cultures than through travel, and Alaska Airlines, Marriott International and Celebrity Cruises exemplify those ideals."
The winners will be feted at a celebration Dec. 14, at The Peninsula Beverly Hills. For more information on Alaska Airlines, Marriott International and Celebrity Cruises, check out the December issue of Global Traveler. For more information about Global Traveler, visit globaltravelerusa.com.
About Global Traveler
With nearly 550,000 readers, Global Traveler connects brands with U.S.-based frequent, affluent travelers. According to MediaMark Research (Gfk MRI), GT readers have an average net worth of $2 million and 50 percent are CEOs and owners of companies. Our readers average nine domestic flights per year and 93 percent travel internationally on a regular basis (11 round-trips in the last three years), mostly in first and business class. More than 55 percent stay in 4- and 5-star hotels, at an average 60 nights per year. Three special editions — Leisure Lifestyle Edition, Global City Guidebook and Class Act Guide — complement monthly issues. Each year, Global Traveler awards the GT Tested Reader Survey awards and the Leisure Lifestyle Awards.
About FXExpress Publications, Inc.
FXExpress Publications, Inc., based in Yardley, Pa., is a privately held company publishing Global Traveler, globaltravelerusa.com, FX Excursions, eFlyer USA and several annuals. WhereverFamily LLC publishes whereverfamily.com and its related brands, and Trazee Travel, LLC publishes trazeetravel.com.
Media Contact
Kimberly Inlander, Global Traveler, 2673645811, kim@globaltravelerusa.com
SOURCE Global Traveler