YARDLEY, Pa., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global Traveler, the only magazine for frequent luxury travelers, announces Delta Air Lines as the 2021 Airline of the Year and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants as the 2021 Hotel of the Year. This marks the 11th year Global Traveler has awarded Airline and Hotel of the Year nods.
Delta Air Lines was recognized as an industry leader in everything from COVID-19 protocols to the latest technology in apps, aviation and more. The airline most recently committed investment in net-zero aviation through its Aviation Climate Taskforce, and Delta strives to shine in inclusion, diversity and equality.
Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants boasts experience turning historic, stunning buildings into unique hotels more than any other brand, with all its properties earning Green Key and IHG Green Engage certification. The hotel brand is going global and making travelers feel genuinely cared for through thoughtful perks and amenities, inventive meetings and events, bold design and excellent service.
"Through a challenging time in the industry, Delta Air Lines and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants managed to shine, going above and beyond to keep travelers safe and secure without sacrificing service standards or quality," said Francis X. Gallagher, publisher and CEO, Global Traveler. "Congratulations to these two superstars in the travel industry — we can't wait to see what's in store for 2022."
Members of the Global Traveler Advisory Board, a hand-picked committee of well-traveled business advisors, selected the Airline and Hotel of the Year winners.
The winners were chosen from a list of nominees selected by GT staff. Pertinent information considered included financial data, occupancy rates, load factors, on-time figures, safety records and menus, as well as independent research. Once an airline or hotel is selected, it is ineligible to participate for three years.
The winners will be feted at a celebration Dec. 14, at The Peninsula Beverly Hills. For more information on Delta Air Lines and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, check out the December issue of Global Traveler. For more information about Global Traveler, visit globaltravelerusa.com.
