FLORHAM PARK , N.J., July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Galit Kierkut, a shareholder in the Labor & Employment (L&E) Practice and Litigation Practice of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, will speak at the Boutique & Lifestyle Lodging Association's (BLLA) 2021 Women in Travel and Hospitality Conference on July 14. At the conference, Kierkut will join Dr. Faye Hall Jackson, a professor at Tuskegee University, in making a presentation on Diversity & Inclusion in the Hospitality Industry.
According to BLLA, "With this conference series, we have focused around the growing influence of women in these fields. This is the platform where you will be challenged to think differently and champion the cause of inclusivity. We view this conference series as a Women's type of Coffee House or Salon, reserved for bold women with the feminine eye."
Kierkut, based in Greenberg Traurig's New Jersey office, focuses her practice in the areas of restrictive covenants, privacy, and trade secret counseling and litigation, as well as in matters relating to employment discrimination, harassment, whistleblowing, employee leave, and accommodation. She represents national and international employers in their U.S. operations in the pharmaceutical, medical device, manufacturing, financial services, hospitality, food service, retail, and health care industries in state and federal courts, as well as before the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) and various Departments of Labor. She also trains and counsels employers in virtually all employment compliance areas. Kierkut is a member of Greenberg Traurig's Health Emergency Preparedness Task Force, a multidisciplinary, collaborative team drawn from the firm's offices around the world that provides clients with up to date counseling on all COVID-19 related matters.
In addition to her employment/trade secret practice, Kierkut has wide-ranging experience in complex commercial litigation in state and federal courts and serves as outside general counsel to certain of her clients. She is a strong advocate for women's advancement in the law and has been honored for her leadership in this area by a variety of organizations. Kierkut is a past president of the New Jersey Women Lawyers Association and is an active member of the National Association for Women Lawyers. She also leads the GT-NJ Office Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Committee.
About Greenberg Traurig's Diversity Initiative: From its inception, Greenberg Traurig has been committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion in the workplace. Greenberg Traurig is a uniquely empowering and diverse firm built on a foundation of fairness, equality, and authenticity. Through its Social, Racial, and Economic Justice Action Plan, the firm has committed $5 million over five years to help combat systemic racism and support impoverished communities. In addition, the firm's efforts have been recognized through its Mansfield Rule 3.0 certification, administered by The Diversity Lab, and by local, national, and global publications and organizations including Chambers and Partners. Web: https://www.gtlaw.com/en/general/our-firm/diversity Twitter: @GT_Drives.
About Greenberg Traurig's New Jersey Office: Established in 2002, Greenberg Traurig's New Jersey office has grown into a team of nationally recognized attorneys who provide legal advice to international, national, and local business and technology clients. The New Jersey office's practice areas include Complex Commercial and Class Action Litigation; Hatch-Waxman Litigation; Pharmaceutical, Medical Device & Health Care Litigation; Product Liability & Mass Torts; Corporate; Restructuring & Bankruptcy; Construction Law; Franchise & Distribution; Immigration & Compliance; Intellectual Property & Technology; Labor & Employment; Real Estate; Tax; and Private Wealth Services. As a significant contributor to the firm's international platform, the New Jersey team offers clients both the know-how and geographic reach of a global law firm combined with the dedication and responsiveness of a local firm.
About Greenberg Traurig, LLP: Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GT), has approximately 2200 attorneys in 40 locations in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. GT has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, diversity, and innovation, and is consistently among the largest firms in the U.S. on the Law360 400 and among the Top 20 on the Am Law Global 100. The firm is net carbon neutral with respect to its office energy usage and Mansfield Rule 3.0 Certified. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com
