ANNAPOLIS, Md., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Oasis Marinas portfolio has added yet another prominent Florida property to their arsenal, with the assumption of operational management at Hammock Beach Marina, starting this month.
Hammock Beach Marina is an expansive marina, with 209 slips, and the ability to accommodate vessels larger than 60' in length. This beautiful property is nestled directly on the Intracoastal Waterway in northeast Florida, in the community of Palm Coast. Known for their resort amenities and luxurious appeal, Hammock Beach Marina is a short cruise from the Matanzas Inlet, south of St. Augustine. Adding to its charm, the marina offers amenities such as multiple swimming pools, a lazy river, beach access, a golf course, tennis and fitness center, and spa as part of the Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa.
"Hammock Beach Marina is a beautiful property, offering boaters phenomenal resort level amenities. We are pleased to manage this property and allow our members to enjoy such a fun marina, and greater Palm Coast location", said Oasis Marinas Chief Marketing Officer Ben Burns. He added, "This asset sits perfectly on the ICW, enabling us to continue to connect boaters from the northeast to South Florida and give them remarkable options when traveling the east coast."
Oasis currently operates six marinas in the sunshine state, including Fernandina Harbor and Fort George Island Marina in northern Florida. Hammock Beach Marina is located on the ICW, which marks a significant event for Oasis as many boaters travel up and down the intracoastal waterway throughout the year. This marina addition makes it even easier for boaters to enjoy Oasis benefits while on the water, exploring coastal communities.
About Oasis Marinas
Oasis Marinas was founded by a group of boaters with executive expertise in hospitality, marketing, and technology, dedicated to creating a high-quality experience. The Oasis Marinas portfolio is closing in on nearly 50 amazing properties, over 7,500 wet & dry slips under management, and hundreds of RV pads, spanning the Northeast, the Chesapeake Bay, Lake Erie, and down to the coast of Florida. With its customers' needs in mind, it has significantly expanded its reach over the past two years, from South Florida, all the way up the East Coast.
A privately held marina management company, Oasis Marinas is based out of Annapolis, MD. The company provides marina management services to marina owners that support all aspects of the marina, including boat slips, provisions, fuel docks, and the associated contracts with the vendors running the maintenance services, restaurants, and other business services such as marina redevelopment and construction. Oasis' mission is to incorporate a consistent, fun, welcoming, and well-maintained environment in every Oasis-managed marina. Learn more about us at http://www.oasismarinas.com.
