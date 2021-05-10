CRISFIELD, Md., May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- It's that time again when the shanties in Crisfield, Maryland start filling-up with blue crabs. Watermen catch the crabs just prior to molting and place them in tanks with circulating bay water. The molting takes place 1-3 days later and the crabs are quickly taken from the tanks to keep the crabs in a soft, succulent state.
"We are excited to get this season underway especially now as we see more restaurants opening up," said Jeff Middleton, Director – Corporate Operations at Handy Seafood. "We are processing more and more crabs every day and ready to fill orders," stated Middleton.
It's a good idea to get your fill soon because the season is short. Soft crab season starts in May and continues through early fall.
For wholesalers, retailers and restaurants looking to offer soft shell crabs this season, contact Handy today at 410-968-1772, sales@handyseafood.com or visit us on http://www.handyseafood.com.
Go ahead and give these sweet delicate crabs a try next time you see them listed on a menu or in the seafood case at your local market. Get ready to enjoy the "Best Taste from the Sea!
###
Handy Seafood, innovative leader in the crab industry, is a family-owned company with 125 years of quality seafood processing. Products include soft shell crabs, crab meat, crab cakes, seafood specialty items, and oysters. http://www.handyseafood.com.
Media Contact
Maureen Johnson, Handy Seafood, 410-912-2000, mjohnson@handyseafood.com
SOURCE Handy Seafood