FREDERICK, Md., June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Heart of the Civil War Heritage Area is proud to announce an updated version of the Heart of the Civil War Geotrail (https://www.heartofthecivilwar.org/geo-trail). Launched on May 29, 2021, the refreshed Geotrail includes new sites, geocaches, and a feature called an Adventure Lab. The trail leads geocachers to battlefields, museums, and historic city centers in Carroll, Frederick, and Washington Counties.
A free prize will be awarded to eligible geocachers who find at least 13 geocaches (while supplies last). Geocachers will need to record code words from each cache, while solving accompanying puzzles and engaging with the Lab's historical narrative. Collected code words will be used for validation of printed geocache passports—available online on the Heart of the Civil War's website or in person at the Newcomer House on Antietam National Battlefield or at the Visitor Centers in Westminster and Frederick. One prize will be awarded per geocaching.com account and signing up is free.
Elizabeth Shatto, Executive Director of the Heart of the Civil War Heritage Area, said, "I love the fact that geocaching is an activity enjoyed by people of all ages and from all walks of life. The updated version of our trail adds new cache locations that introduce visitors to more of the stories that are embedded in the landscape, with a fun new element that allows participants to assume the role of a Civil War journalist. I'm already hearing from lots of enthusiasts who are planning road trips to our heritage area to explore the new version of our geotrail."
Mark Neuberger, a volunteer involved in the trail update who is also a member of the Maryland Geocaching Society, commented that he is excited about "town participation witnessed at geocaching sites, like those found in New Market." He is also excited at the prospect of participants "learning more Civil War history by going to sites that they haven't been to before, and if they have, rediscover the significance of those sites."
The goal of this year's project is the continuation of engagement with geocache and history enthusiasts, focusing on exploration of Civil War history. Participants will also be able to enjoy the amenities offered by each locale. Geocachers are encouraged to eat, drink, shop, and stay overnight along the trail.
