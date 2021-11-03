HYATTSVILLE, Md., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Home2 Suites in Owings Mills, MD, the Holiday Inn Express in Hyattsville, MD, and the Comfort Inn in Washington, DC, invite visitors to book a stay at one of these locations to enjoy the upcoming Veterans Day holiday. Originally, these properties extended a 20% discount for guests staying 3 or more nights benefit those heading back to school or attending the start of the football season. The properties are now continuing the promotion for guests looking to secure stays for the long Veterans Day weekend.
According to the participating hotels, there were several reasons for the continuation of the current discount. Veterans Day is recognized as a federal holiday, meaning that many who may have not had the chance to take off work for back to school or the start of football season may have the opportunity to explore local sights. The properties are noticing an uptick in student tours and travel groups venturing to the area to enjoy local attractions ahead of the cold winter weather. There has also been an increase in corporate travelers due to offices reopening. These groups will need affordable accommodations during the long weekend, and participating hotels want to provide them with safe places to stay as they explore surrounding cities.
The hotels encourage travelers interested in their discount to book a stay soon as the promotion will only last up until all available rooms have been booked!
About Home2 Suites Owings Mills, MD:
Home2 Suites is in proximity to a variety of local businesses, bars, and restaurants in the area, and only one mile away from Metro Centre at Owings Mills. The location is a favorite among corporate travelers because they have room to spread out with well sized rooms, in-suite kitchens, outdoor patios, and comfortable accommodations that include sofa seating. The property features amenities such as Spin2 Cycle, free parking, a 24-hour business center, 24-hour front desk, meeting rooms, numerous outdoor areas, and eco-friendly pools. Home2 Suites also has pet-friendly rooms for guests travelling with their pets.
About The Comfort Inn Washington, DC:
Recognized as one of the most conveniently placed hotels in the city, the Comfort Inn in Washington, DC is within minutes of the White House and the numerous attractions of our nation's capital. Comfortable and modern accommodations make the hotel an excellent choice for those who are traveling for vacation or business. Travel to and from the hotel is streamlined, with the location standing only a ten-minute walk to the convention center and near Metro subway stations. Amenities include free Grab n Go breakfast, free premium Wi-Fi, a 24-hour business center, fitness center, and laundry facilities.
About Holiday Inn Express Hyattsville, MD:
The Holiday Inn Express in Hyattsville, MD is a premier choice for individuals travelling to enjoy the sights of Washington, DC, and is about four miles away from the city and its many attractions. The location is also in proximity to major corporations such as CSC, Prince Georges Hospital Center, NASA, and the IRS, making it a popular choice for business travelers. Stays include free breakfast, gym access, free Wi-Fi, business services, free access to laundry facilities, a 24/7 front desk, and more. In the upcoming months, this hotel will be renovating its exterior and full interior public and guest room areas to match Holiday Inn Express Brand Formula Blue 2.0 design; an updated concept that attracts self-sufficient and independent "smart travelers".
