OWINGS MILLS, Md., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Home2 Suites in Owings Mills, MD and the Holiday Inn Express in Hyattsville, MD have introduced a discount that will last through the spring season. The promotion will provide guests who are staying at the hotels for 3+ nights a 20% discount on their room rates.
Representatives from Home2 Suites and the Holiday Inn Express have stated that the extension of their previous discount into the spring is meant to accommodate families who are looking to tour the local colleges. Spring is well-known as a popular time for college campus visits in part because spring breaks allow students the opportunity to view collegiate settings without needing to take off from school.
Both areas in Maryland are well known for their access to prestigious institutions, and participating hotels believe that affordable, comfortable accommodations will be a big help for anyone touring this upcoming season. A few colleges near Home2 Suites in Owings Mills, MD include Loyola University Maryland, Coppin State University, Towson University, Stevenson University, and Morgan State University. Universities in proximity to the Holiday Inn Express in Hyattsville, MD include University of Maryland College Park, Howard University, Georgetown University, George Washington University, Washington Adventist University, and United States Naval Academy.
As is the case with their previous promotions, the discount will only last until the hotels have been booked out for the spring season. For this reason, the Holiday Inn Express and Home2 Suites encourage those interested to book their stays as soon as possible.
About Home2 Suites Owings Mills, MD:
Home2 Suites in Owings Mills, MD is a modern hotel that features great sized, suite-style rooms, in-suite kitchens, outdoor patios, and comfortable furniture for guests. It's location in Owings Mills is about a mile away from Metro Centre at Owings Mills, as well as the local bars, restaurants, and various businesses that line the area. Amenities for the hotel include access to an indoor pool, meeting rooms, a business center, free parking, numerous outdoor spaces, and pet-friendly accommodations.
About Holiday Inn Express Hyattsville, MD:
The Holiday Inn Express in Hyattsville, MD is just miles away from downtown DC and local attractions that include the Lincoln Memorial, Washington Monument, U.S Capitol, as well as the various entertainment opportunities for which the city is known. Amenities include complimentary onsite parking for cars and buses, free Wi-Fi, free breakfast, and access to both a fitness center and business center.
