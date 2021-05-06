ANNAPOLIS, Md., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hyatt Regency Chesapeake Bay Golf Resort, Spa & Marina awarded Oasis Marinas, a five-star rated marina management company, the management contract for their onsite marina, Hyatt River Marsh Marina.
Hyatt River Marsh Marina is located on the Choptank River off of the Chesapeake Bay in Cambridge, Maryland. The marina is an extension of Hyatt Regency Chesapeake Bay, a well-renowned resort on Maryland's Eastern Shore. At 150-slips the marina, boaters are well equipped with amenities including electric, cable and water hook-ups, WiFi, bathhouses, laundry services, and grilling stations. In addition, Boaters have access to the resort amenities, which include the property's 18 hole golf course, luxury spa, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a fitness center, and more.
Hyatt Regency Chesapeake Bay has become a popular destination for Maryland locals as well as tourists, many hosting special events and weddings. Nearby the resort and marina, guests can explore the surrounding restaurants, shops, and scenery. The town of Cambridge has history dating back to 1608 and prides itself on its rich history and maritime background.
Oasis Marinas will oversee the day-to-day operations, boat services, facilities, grounds maintenance and marketing, at Hyatt River Marsh Marina. Oasis Marinas was founded by a group of boaters with executive expertise in hospitality and technology who are dedicated to creating high-quality customer experiences. The Oasis Marinas portfolio is closing on nearly 40 amazing properties, 6,500 wet & dry slips under management, and hundreds of RV pads, spanning from the Northeast, the Chesapeake Bay and Potomac, down to the coast of Florida. This will be Maryland's second property in Cambridge, Maryland, the first being Cambridge Yacht Basin located just south of the Choptank River Bridge.
"Hyatt Regency Chesapeake is one of the best family resorts in our home state of Maryland and the entire DelMarVa area," says Dan Cowens, CEO and Founder, Oasis Marinas. "They are known for providing top notch service for their guests, and Oasis Marinas plans to fall no short on providing those hospitality services to their boaters. Cambridge is an area we know and love and look forward to working with the Hyatt River Marsh Marina."
For more information regarding Hyatt River Marsh Marina, please contact info@oasismarinas.com.
About Oasis Marinas
Oasis Marinas was founded in 2014 and is a privately held marina management company based out of Annapolis, MD. The company provides marina management services to marina owners that support all aspects of the marina, including boat slips, provisions, fuel docks and the associated contracts with the vendors running the maintenance services, restaurants, and other business services such as marina redevelopment and construction. Oasis' mission is to incorporate a consistent, fun, welcoming, and well-maintained environment in every Oasis-managed marina. Learn more about us at http://www.oasismarinas.com.
About Hyatt Regency Chesapeake Bay Golf Resort, Spa and Marina
Situated on 342 acres on the Eastern Shore of Chesapeake Bay, Hyatt Regency Chesapeake Bay Golf Resort, Spa and Marina provides an unforgettable destination for business and leisure travelers. The AAA Four Diamond resort features 400 comfortable and modern guestrooms, and more than 37,000 square feet of indoor function space complemented by more than 85,000 square feet of flexible outdoor event areas and terraces. Amenities include 18 holes of pristine golf running along the Choptank River at the River Marsh Golf Club, the full-service Sago Spa & Salon, and a 150-slip marina with both fixed and floating docks. As a waterfront destination, the resort provides several water sports and activities including kayak, paddleboard, jet ski, powerboat, and catamaran rentals; multiple pool options including an outdoor infinity pool overlooking the river, an outdoor activity pool with a water slide, and the glass-enclosed Water Garden featuring a heated indoor pool, and indoor/outdoor hot tub, and dive-in movies throughout the year. The resort features a plethora of regionally-inspired dining options at its on-site restaurants including Water's Edge Grill, Bay Country Market, Dock's Poolside, Michener's Library, Eagle's Nest Bar & Grille, and the Off the Rook waterfront bar. To learn more, call (410) 901-1234 or visit http://www.hyattregencychesapeakebay.com. Follow @HyattChesapeake on Instagram and @HyattRegencyChesapeakeBay on Facebook.
Media Contact
Izabella Dickson, Oasis Marinas, +1 4432626975, bburns@oasismarinas.com
SOURCE Oasis Marinas