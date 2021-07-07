MOONACHIE, N.J., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Just in time to meet the pent-up demand for travel to Egypt and for the official debut of the Grand Egyptian Museum slated to open in 2021, Central Holidays is unveiling three special promotions with savings of up to $150 per person on the travel brand's most popular Egypt vacation packages. The company's product development team and destination management staff in Egypt have designed these travel programs – packed with included experiential activities and excursions – and they have negotiated these superb savings exclusively presented by Central Holidays for travel through the end of 2021.
"Demand for travel to Egypt is literally dwarfing many other destinations that are traditionally list-toppers year after year," said Tewfik Ghattas, Board Member. "We believe this is due to the fact that Egypt was among the first to open from a tourism perspective, have advanced protocols in place for safety and cleanliness, and is on virtually everyone's list of places to visit at least once in their lives. Also – backed by our Egypt-headquartered parent company Sakarra Group International and featuring destination management, hotels, and Niles Cruises in Egypt – advisors and their clients enjoy the benefits of working with the Central Holidays Egypt destination specialists…from the planning stages, through the travel adventure of their dreams, and beyond…as we deliver the ultimate Egypt vacation packages for travelers with a true insider's perspective."
Here's a glance at the three promotional offers now available on travel to Egypt presented by Central Holidays:
-- 7-day Nile Voyager – Starting from $1200 per person --
Experience the grandeur of this fascinating country on this 7-day itinerary where travelers will enjoy the perfect blend of touring Egyptian sights with a leisurely sailing on this Egypt tour with Nile cruise. From the ancient world's most inspiring pyramids in Giza and the priceless treasures of Tutankhamen; to Cairo, where ancient traditions thrive in a modern metropolis; and cruising along the Nile this ultimate Egypt vacation package beckons. The adventure begins with a discovery of the wonders in Cairo at the Egyptian Museum of Antiquities and Old Cairo, then it's on to visit the Great Pyramids of Giza. Travelers will then sail along the Nile towards Luxor and the Valley of the Kings, famed for its tombs and royal burial chambers with hieroglyphic writings along the walls said to tell the buried king's soul how to join the gods and ascend to eternal life. Next a horse-drawn carriage ride takes adventurers to the best-preserved temple in Egypt, the Temple of Horus. Awe-inspiring pyramids...Golden-clad tombs buried with astounding treasures...myths, mysteries, and more are here to uncover on this spectacular trip to Egypt.
-- 9-day Egypt Panorama – Starting from $1980 per person --
The wonders of the pyramids and ancient Egyptian gods beckon when on this 9-day Egypt travel package. This Egypt tour with Nile cruise adventure begins in Egypt's cosmopolitan capital, Cairo, where Nile-side hotels and sidewalk cafes sit aside outdoor bazaars with Egyptian treasures. Here travelers will see the world's largest collection of Pharaonic artifacts and the treasures of Tutankhamen's tomb at the Egyptian Museum of Antiquities. This exciting Egypt vacation package then moves along to the Nile River for a 3-night cruise, famed for its tombs and royal burial chambers with hieroglyphic writings along the walls. As they sail down the mighty Nile, travelers will visit Giza's Great Pyramid and the Sphinx, the temples of Kom-Ombo and of Edfu and even sail to Luxor to see the Valley of the Kings. Egypt's great wealth and relics from the gods stand tall in the surrounding desert.
-- 11-day Pyramids, Pharaohs and Paradise – Starting from $2180 per person --
Cairo and the mighty Nile's riches await travelers who book the spectacular Pyramids, Pharaohs and Paradise travel tour. This 11-day Egypt tour with Nile cruise adventure includes both land excursions and a 3-night cruise on the Nile River where you will visit The Great Pyramid of Giza, the Sphinx, and temples devoted to the great Ramses II, Nefertiti, Horus and more. In Cairo, Egypt's cosmopolitan capital city, travelers can shop Egypt's largest bazaar, Khan El Khalili, and haggle for Egyptian treasures to take home, or dine at cafes along the Nile River on delicious local cuisine. This Egypt travel package then takes travelers to tour the Egyptian Museum of Antiquities to see replicas of Pharonic Era treasures and items from King Tutankhamen's tomb and then visit the New Museum Imhotep. Adventurers will experience firsthand the fascinating stories of the ancient world as you visit grandiose monuments and temples left behind on this once-in-a-lifetime Egypt vacation package then relax and rejuvenate with a 4-night stay at Hurghada.
For additional details about Central Holidays' distinctive Egypt vacation packages, visit: centralholidays.com/Destinations/Africa--West-Asia/Egypt.
About Central Holidays:
Founded in 1972, Central Holidays is an award-winning travel brand that offers superior travel programs, value, and service to enchanting destinations across Italy, Europe, Egypt, Africa, West Asia, and Latin America. As true destination specialists, this leader in travel offers an expansive range of Independent, Escorted, Hosted, and Land/Cruise itineraries. Central Holidays presents a wide array of diverse travel opportunities including cultural programs, culinary adventures, family vacations, romantic getaways, and active travel. Group Travel Experiences are a hallmark of the company, offering special interest travel, religious pilgrimages, and fully customized programs. Their newest brand, Journeys by Central Holidays, was created to orchestrate tailor-made travel experiences that redefine luxury. Central Holidays remains at the forefront of the tourism and travel industry, offering distinctive travel programs that support brand promises of reliability, expertise, and flexibility. For more information, contact Central Holidays at 1-800-935-5000 or visit CentralHolidays.com.
###
Media Contact
Marlene Oliver, Central Holidays, 305-491-0512, moliver@njccorp.com
SOURCE Central Holidays