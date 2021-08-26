InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "Many articles of luggage appear similar on airport luggage carousels," said an inventor from South Orange, N.J. "This inspired me with a means to easily locate a suitcase to save travelers time and frustration."

He developed the LUGGAGE ID to save travelers valuable time and energy by allowing their luggage to be easily located. The luggage could easily be distinguished through sounds and a multi-colored display. This invention may provide added safety and peace of mind. Additionally, it may ensure that travelers arrive at their destination in a more positive frame of mind.

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-NJD-2326, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

