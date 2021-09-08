FREDERICK, Md., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jerk N Jive Bar and Kitchen opens a second location in Frederick MD. The new location features a full bar, an expanded menu and elevated dining experience. Menu items include Jerk Chicken, Crab Cakes, (4) wing flavors, Coconut Shrimp and much more…Ribbon Cutting Ceremony set for Saturday September 25, 2021 at 12 noon.
James and Danielle Smith, owners of Jerk N Jive Bar and Kitchen have been planning the expansion since opening the first location in 2017. This new location is a culmination of the island experience the owners envisioned from the beginning. James Smith said "We really tried to plan each detail from the décor of the bathrooms to the color of wood for the bar, really providing a unique dining experience.
Jerk N Jive Bar and Kitchen is a family-oriented minority owned business. Danielle Smith is formally trained in the culinary arts and holds two degrees, while James Smith has a sales and marketing background owning several entertainment companies over the past 20 years.
Please contact James or Danielle for comment at james@jerknjive.com or 301-835-7403. http://www.jerknjivebar.com
