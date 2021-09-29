WAYNE, N.J., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- JK Consulting Group celebrates two years in operation and two years of progress. CEO, Jeff Kovatch, founded this esteemed group in 2019. Since then, they have continued to expand their services from facilitating mergers and acquisitions to marketing and sales development, offering game-changing guidance to businesses across the country.
Making their mark, they first offered personalized training from "Sales Tactics for Closing" to "Dental Practice Growth Essentials." Along with these favorites, small to midsize businesses (SMBs) and large corporations alike trust this team of seasoned consultants to guide their unique advertising strategies as well.
Website design and development, search engine optimization (SEO), and digital marketing are just the beginning of JK Consulting Group's advertising arm of services. This experienced team believes in taking a progressive approach to marketing with cutting-edge techniques focused on high conversion rates.
When the COVID-19 pandemic caused significant disruption across industries and around the world, JK Consulting Group became the lifeline many businesses needed to keep their heads above water and their profits above the red.
"We knew organizations were in dire need of direction. We didn't skip a beat. We started reaching out more, offering more of ourselves, and providing solutions they didn't know they needed yet," said Kovatch.
In-person training turned into tailored online experiences. In order to reach more businesses in need, Kovatch tapped into his team's expertise and decades of experience to create complimentary resources including guides to successful virtual meetings and tactics to thrive in the new normal.
Instrumental in helping organizations sell, buy, expand or increase agility in the face of great change, JK Consulting Group's team of experts looks forward to extending their impact in the coming months. With exciting plans for the new year, they expect continued growth for themselves and the teams they partner with.
About JK Consulting Group
JK Consulting Group brings over three decades of experience partnering with small, mid-sized, and large companies across the country. Jeff Kovatch, founder and CEO, has proven experience in the healthcare, hospitality, and dental fields and leverages his expertise as a multi-talented business growth visionary with each new partnership. JK Consulting Group takes a hands-on approach to consulting whether through mergers and acquisitions, marketing and sales, facilitation of investments, or tailored coaching and training regimens. Those interested in partnering with an innovative and experienced consultant can call 973-809-5466 or visit http://www.jkconsultinggroup.com to learn more.
