FREDERICK, Md., May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- John Hiatt returns to the Weinberg Center stage with friend and collaborator Jerry Douglas and his band on Friday, November 19, 2021 with a new tour following the release of their album, Leftover Feelings. This is the first new show announced for the Weinberg Center's 2021-2022 Season, with more announcements to follow in the coming weeks and a full season announcement on August 5, 2021.
John Hiatt with The Jerry Douglas Band will release Leftover Feelings on May 21st via New West Records. The 11-song set was produced by Jerry Douglas and recorded at Historic RCA Studio B in Nashville, Tenn. A meeting of two American music giants in a legendary setting, Leftover Feelings is neither a bluegrass album nor a return to Hiatt's 1980s days with slide guitar greats Ry Cooder and Sonny Landreth. There's no drummer, yet these grooves are deep and true. And while the up-tempo songs are, as ever, filled with delightful internal rhyme and sly aggression, The Jerry Douglas Band's empathetic musicianship nudges Hiatt to performances that are startlingly vulnerable. The album release is followed by a national tour starting in late August and running through the end of 2021.
ABOUT THE WEINBERG CENTER FOR THE ARTS
The Weinberg Center for the Arts is one of the region's premier performing arts presenters, offering film, music, dance, theater, and family-focused programming. Located in the historic Tivoli movie theater in downtown Frederick Maryland, the Weinberg Center strives to ensure that the arts remain accessible and affordable to local and regional audiences alike. Weinberg Center events are made possible with major support from the City of Frederick, the Maryland State Arts Council, Plamondon Hospitality Partners, and other corporate and individual donors.
