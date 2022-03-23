HERMITAGE, Pa., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Established in 1918, Joy Baking Group, the market leader in retail, foodservice and novelty ice cream cones and other specialty baking items, has completed the acquisition of Novelty Cone Co. based in Pennsauken Township, NJ.
"With over 200 years of combined cone baking experience between Joy Baking Group and Novelty Cone Co., this acquisition will provide a broader range of items and enhanced customer service to a larger base of customers," said David George, President and CEO of Joy Baking Group. "The addition of Novelty Cone's strong and growing group of customers, particularly in the Northeastern U.S., is highly complementary to our facility locations and distribution network. This transaction further strengthens our position and leadership in the market for ice cream cones."
Prior to the acquisition, Joy Baking Group and Novelty Cone Co. had previous experience over the years collaborating successfully in supply chain and manufacturing. Both companies currently offer a similar range of ice cream cones in their product portfolios. Production and distribution from the Novelty Cone plant in New Jersey will be transitioned to Joy Baking Group's plants in Hermitage, PA and Flagstaff, AZ.
"Beyond the strategic nature of this acquisition, it is particularly significant because it demonstrates our desire to continue investing in the specialty baking industry," said George. "We are excited to begin working with Novelty Cone's customers to provide our full suite of products and industry-leading customer service."
About Joy Baking Group:
Headquartered in Hermitage, PA with seven facilities across the U.S. and Mexico, Joy Baking Group is the largest ice cream cone company in the world, baking over 2.5 billion cones annually. Joy Baking Group is also the market leader in ice cream sandwich wafers and baked inclusions. The Company's products are sold in retail grocery, restaurant chains, ice cream shops, and to branded ice cream novelty producers throughout the United States and Canada. The Company has been baking the highest-quality specialty products since 1918. For more information, visit http://www.joybakinggroup.com.
