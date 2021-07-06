FANWOOD, N.J., July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotel, the pet care industry's premier doggie daycare and luxury resort brand, today announces it has received a growth equity investment from a group of private investors. The investment will enable K9 Resorts to accelerate its growth and strengthen its position as the leader in luxury dog care. K9 Resorts has 70 locations currently open or in development, with that number expected to reach 100 by the end of 2021.
The private investment group consists of family offices whose principals have extensive franchise and franchisor operating experience, including multi-unit owners of national franchise brands. The terms of the several million dollar equity investment round remain private.
"My brother and I had an idea years ago that since people think of their dogs as members of the family, it stands to reason they would want only the best care and service possible for them when they're away or traveling," said Steven Parker, co-founder and co-CEO of K9 Resorts. "We decided to create a unique daycare and resort experience for dogs with service based on the Ritz-Carlton model. Seventy locations later, the model is a clear success, and this investment will help us continue to expand both further and faster."
Founded more than 16 years ago in Fanwood, N.J., K9 Resorts is the world's leader in luxury boarding and daycare facilities for dogs. The company is internationally recognized with numerous industry awards. Its corporate and franchise locations feature state-of-the-art facilities unmatched in the industry, premium dog accommodations and luxury resort-style amenities.
North Point acted as the exclusive financial advisor to K9 Resorts.
ABOUT K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotel
K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotel (http://www.k9resorts.com) strives to offer the best pet care experience for all the dogs in its care and was honored with the 2019 IBPSA Pet Care Business Excellence Award. Founded in 2005, each K9 Resort is custom-designed with hospital-grade ventilation systems, antimicrobial flooring, cage-free luxury boarding and world-class, professionally trained staff members. Recommended by numerous pet professionals and several major publications, K9 Resorts is proud to lead the way in the pet hospitality industry.
