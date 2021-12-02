MOONACHIE, N.J., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Central Holidays today announced the expansion of its sales team with the promotion of travel industry innovator, Margie Bell, CTC, who has been tapped to steer national sales growth as Vice President of Sales; and the new hire of 20+ year industry pro Roni Astrachan to serve as the travel brand's Regional Sales Director for the West Coast Region. Additionally, Central Holidays is pleased to share that over the past year, the company has brought back from furlough time-honored sales team members Maria DiRocco, Regional Sales Director - Northeast Region; and Lynn Seleck, Regional Sales Director - Southeast & Mid-Atlantic Regions.
"To best spearhead growth opportunities in the new normal and innovate in this ever-evolving landscape, we are very pleased to share that industry specialist, Margie Bell, has been appointed Vice President of Sales for Central Holidays," said Tewfik Ghattas, Board Member of Sakkara Group International, parent company of Central Holidays. "Margie is a talented and results-oriented leader who brings deep experience in the travel industry. Her command of the marketplace, strong leadership skills, and in-depth knowledge are tremendous benefits as we head into the new year ready to continue thriving and catering to pent-up traveler demand."
Prior to her promotion, Bell served in the role of national sales manager for Central Holidays since 2017. Her 40+ years of experience in the travel industry includes hands-on agency management as an agency owner and strategic sales roles with renowned travel organizations, including the IsramWorld Portfolio of Brands and the Hong Kong Tourism Board. Keenly focused on education and training, Bell also serves as a guest lecturer on Hospitality for higher education institutions, most recently for Inha University in S. Korea. As Vice President of Sales, Bell will be responsible for overall management of Sales operations for Central Holidays, including designing the company's Sales plans and strategies, driving revenue, educating travel agents, and developing and directing the company's national sales team.
"Being on the front line, I see and hear first-hand that a massive bounce-back in travel is on the horizon. Travelers are thinking and dreaming of travel like never before. We are seeing the demand for virtually all of the destinations we serve increase, which makes taking on this new role at this time very exciting and intensive," said Bell. "I look forward to driving a new wave of sales growth for Central Holidays and to providing impactful training programs to benefit our national accounts, consortia partnerships, and travel advisor partnerships."
As part of the expanded sales team, Roni Astrachan has joined the ranks as Regional Sales Director for the West Coast Region. She will be responsible for executing the day-to-day sales activities and providing training and operations support, as well as building the company's travel agent base in her region. With an impressive background in travel dating back to 2000, Roni has an established record of sales management and has built strong relationships with professionals throughout the travel industry. She has served in sales positions progressing to management roles at companies including Travel Bound and Avanti Destinations, prior to joining Central Holidays.
"We are delighted to have someone of Roni's caliber in this key role," said Bell. "Her vast sales and industry knowledge makes her a great asset not only to our company, but also to our travel advisor partners and group planners. She will significantly enhance our existing efforts in the region and provide us with a decisive competitive edge."
Central Holidays will soon be announcing new regional sales directors for the Midwest Region and South States Regions, further reinforcing the company's dedication to supporting the travel advisor community from coast to coast.
About Central Holidays:
Founded in 1972, Central Holidays is an award-winning travel brand that offers superior travel programs, value, and service to enchanting destinations across Italy, Europe, Egypt, Africa, West Asia, and Latin America. As true destination specialists, this leader in travel offers an expansive range of Independent, Escorted, Hosted, and Land/Cruise itineraries. Central Holidays presents a wide array of diverse travel opportunities including cultural programs, culinary adventures, family vacations, romantic getaways, and active travel. Group Travel Experiences are a hallmark of the company, offering special interest travel, religious pilgrimages, and fully customized programs. Their newest brand, Journeys by Central Holidays, was created to orchestrate tailor-made travel experiences that redefine luxury. Central Holidays remains at the forefront of the tourism and travel industry, offering distinctive travel programs that support brand promises of reliability, expertise, and flexibility. For more information, contact Central Holidays at 1-800-935-5000 or visit centralholidays.com.
