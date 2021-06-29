MOONACHIE, N.J., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Greece is open for business and leading group travel brand Aventura World is celebrating! With the tourism re-opening of Greece to U.S. travelers last month, Aventura World is thrilled to report a marked increase in bookings for its upcoming vacation packages, advancing to 600+ travelers already booked for Greece this fall. The leading international travel brand is pleased to share that the success of its new bookings to Greece is not only due to the pent-up travel demand for vacations to Greece, but also for the unique attributes of its travel packages to the Hellenic Republic that have been praised as perfect for this new age of travel.
"We are incredibly pleased to share that the new world travel programs we offer to Greece are being received with such rave reviews by travelers – leading to a timely spike in bookings," said Ian Scott, President of Aventura World. "Of course, we have superior protocols in place for safety and cleanliness, but our distinctive programs also offer more time in each destination and wonderful outdoor attractions and activities that take travelers to experience the true essence of Greece with the added peace of mind they seek from today's vacations."
"Unique to Aventura World, for example, our "Land of Gods and Heroes" Greece program features a 7-night stay in a prime coastal location between Athens and the Corinth Canal, which serves as vacationers' home-base for adventuring throughout the region. Also included are all meals, wine with dinner, evening drink at the bar, as well as most tours. Travelers are sure to enjoy this ultimate Greek vacation," said Scott.
Lauded for its extended stay in one location and unique experiences, Aventura World's 9-day/7-night Land of God's and Heroes group travel program includes a stay in the scenic beach town of Kinetta overlooking the crystal-blue Aegean. From Kinetta, travelers will head out on adventures each day including: a full-day tour of Athens and its iconic attractions; time exploring the ancient sites and mountainside villages of the Peloponnese Peninsula; a waterborne experience that crosses the breath-taking Corinth canal; plus, days at leisure to relax and enjoy your resort in Kinetta or to embark on optional tours to Delphi and Olympia. Brimming with experiential activities to cherish, this program also features bonus inclusions such as: an Ouzo tasting experience and local olive farm plantation visit; Aventura World's signature Cultural Discovery Series discussions with local guest experts; professionally guided excursions to astounding archeological sites; as well as a comprehensive tour of the New Acropolis Museum with its award-winning collection of artifacts from excavations of the Acropolis. This inspired program also offers travelers the opportunity to extend their stay for two extra nights in spectacular Santorini, one of Greece's most famous, postcard-perfect Greek Isles.
Another superb option is Aventura World's 9-day/7-night Wonders of Ancient Greece group travel program that features a 4-night stay in Athens and a 3-night stay in Delphi. Sightseeing, including certified local guides and all entrance fees is offered as follows: City tour of Athens including Acropolis Museum, Corinth Canal, a full day excursion to Ancient Sites of Mycenae and Epidaurus, Delphi tour, plus much more!
About Aventura World
A valued leader in the US group travel marketplace since 1972, Aventura World is a distinctive travel company focused on elevating group travel beyond traditional sightseeing to delivering culturally rich, interactive, and in-depth destination experiences each and every time. The company is known for providing excellent client service, destination expertise, and meticulously planned tour and travel packages. As part of Aventura World's international awareness program, the group travel brand presents travelers with a unique "insiders" perspective and provides enriching moments that bring each destination to life. Backed by the strength of Sakkara Group International, Aventura World offers the reliability and security that its clients are booking and traveling with a strong, long-established, robust group tour operator with a time-honored history as well as an ongoing commitment to providing the best in travel. For additional details, visit AventuraWorld.com.
