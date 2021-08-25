LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The city of Easton, PA will host the first-ever Easton Twilight Criterium Bike Race over Labor Day Weekend on Saturday, September 4, which will be accompanied with fireworks over the city.
The event is a part of the popular Tour of Somerville, the longest-running bicycle race in North America. The highly anticipated event typically draws more than 30,000 spectators to cheer on bicyclists from around the world and the city of Easton is pleased to welcome fans for a leg of the tour while ensuring health and safety are at the forefront for all involved.
"We are excited and honored to host the Easton Twilight Criterium and partner with the Tour of Somerville and Discover Lehigh Valley to make it happen" said Easton Mayor Sal Panto, Jr. "Our city is making great strides to become more bicycle friendly and what better way to promote bicycles as a means of transportation and recreation than with serving as a host city for this marquee event."
Lehigh Valley Health Network, a major sponsor of Valley Preferred Cycling Center in Trexlertown, signed on as the presenting sponsor of this year's race.
"We are excited to help bring the excitement of competitive cycling to downtown Easton as the presenting sponsors of the Easton Twilight Criterium, part of the Tour of Somerville racing series," said Jim Miller, President, Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hecktown Oaks. "As the region's leader in orthopedics and sports medicine, we are ready to care for these elite athletes and to continue our demonstrated commitment to greater Easton and Northampton County with our support of what we envision becoming a signature event for our community."
Discover Lehigh Valley®, the official destination marketing organization of Pennsylvania's Lehigh and Northampton counties, has signed on to become a multi-year sponsor of the Easton Twilight Criterium. The region is home to many bike trails including the Delaware & Lehigh National Heritage Corridor and Blue Mountain Bike Park.
"We're thrilled to welcome spectators from all across the country to safely celebrate the great cycling spaces Lehigh Valley has to offer," said Bree Nidds, Vice President of Sales for Discover Lehigh Valley. "Our organization works hard to bring world-class athletes and sporting events to the region and it's an honor to work with the Tour of Somerville to bring the tradition of the Twilight Criterium Bike Race to Lehigh Valley."
The Easton Twilight Criterium begins at 3:30 p.m. with a family fun ride allowing amateur racers and cycling enthusiasts alike to take a spin on the course prior to the official start. Then at 4:30 p.m., spectators can watch multiple races for different age groups and skill levels. The final race featuring professional bicyclists will begin at 9:00 p.m. followed by a celebratory fireworks display.
"With Bicycling Magazine moving its headquarters to downtown Easton and knowing the breathtaking routes, scenic downtowns and avid bicycling community present in Lehigh Valley, it was a clear decision to host one of the races here," said Mike Malekoff, Executive Director of the Tour of Sommerville. "After having to cancel in 2020 for the first time since World War II, we're incredibly excited to bring the event to Easton and introduce the tour to a whole new community."
For more information on the Easton Twilight Criterium, please visit TourofSommerville.org. For more information about sporting events and other happenings in the area, be sure to visit DiscoverLehighValley.com and follow @LehighValleyPa on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.
About Discover Lehigh Valley
Discover Lehigh Valley®, the official destination marketing organization of Pennsylvania's Lehigh and Northampton counties, is dedicated to driving economic growth and strengthening local pride through tourism to the region. Just 60 minutes north of Philadelphia and 90 minutes west of New York City, Lehigh Valley is home to must-see attractions and festivals, world-class sporting events, thrilling outdoor recreation, renowned colleges and universities, and historic sites including Bethlehem, a National Historic Landmark District and nominee on the U.S. Tentative List for World Heritage Designation. Many of America's favorite brands such as Crayola®, Peeps®, Mike & Ike®, Martin Guitars, Mack Trucks and Olympus reign from Lehigh Valley. Visit DiscoverLehighValley.com and follow @LehighValleyPa on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.
About Tour of Somerville
The Tour of Somerville is the oldest bicycle race in North America, starting in 1940. As one of the most prestigious races in North America, the Tour of brings together world-class cyclists from around the globe to compete in this community event. The Tour of Somerville is a 501c3 nonprofit organization that celebrates the sport of cycling.
Media Contact
Marisa Molbogot, Vault Communications, 201-310-90-14, mmolbogot@vaultcommunications.com
SOURCE Discover Lehigh Valley