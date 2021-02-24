YORK, Pa., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Livewire Digital's next generation of duty payment kiosks in Bermuda's L.F. Wade International Airport provide a fast and efficient way to pay duty taxes. Bermuda Customs' original self-service kiosks were developed and installed by Livewire in 2007. While the kiosk enclosures remained unchanged throughout the past fourteen years, upgrades were implemented to improve security and performance of the payment processing system. As hardware and software technology has changed significantly during the past decade, all agreed it was time to do a complete refresh using the latest components and Livewire's Engage IoT Software Platform.
The duty payment kiosks allow travelers to electronically complete their duty tax forms speeding up the process and allowing customers to bypass lines at the Customs counter. Benefits of the kiosks include improvement of customer service, elimination of manual calculation of fees and increase of traveler throughput.
The new duty payment kiosks are powered by an application built on Livewire's most recent release of its Engage IoT software platform. The system simplifies management of currency exchange rates, provides real-time and historical transaction reporting, secure EMV payment processing and lockdown of the devices, and remote management and health monitoring of all hardware components.
About Livewire Digital
Livewire is the Power to Connect, creating integrated software and hardware solutions for kiosks, digital signage, mobile and embedded IoT devices, all managed from its Engage IoT Software Platform. Livewire's turnkey solutions increase revenue and productivity for its customers, while lowering overhead and getting their offerings to market faster. Livewire provides cutting-edge software, hardware, and seamless system integration, bringing the necessary puzzle pieces together to increase customer engagement and create a better end-user experience. Learn more at https://LivewireDigital.com
