ANNAPOLIS, Md., May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Marriott Hutchinson Island Marina is located just south of the Stuart causeway. The 77-slip marina is situated on 200-acres by the Atlantic Ocean and Intracoastal Waterway, giving boaters easy access to open waters. At the marina, full amenities and personalized services are available to guests, including the resort's wide range of upscale amenities. The marina itself includes water, WiFi, cable, electricity, and more. Throughout the property, guests can find an 18-hole golf course, pools, beaches and water sports, a fitness center, an onsite restaurants, and more.
Beyond the Marriott Hutchinson Island Marina, guests, and boaters are able to explore the beautiful city of Stuart, Florida. Nearby guests can find miles of unspoiled beaches, explore The Elliott Museum or The Florida Oceanographic Society, and shop in Stuart's historic downtown area. Hutchinson Island Marina will be Oasis Marina's sixth marina in the state of Florida as they continue to grow their portfolio in the sunshine state.
Oasis Marinas will oversee the day-to-day operations, boat services, facilities and grounds maintenance, marketing, and more at Marriott Hutchinson Island Marina. Oasis Marinas was founded by a group of boaters with executive expertise in hospitality and technology who are dedicated to creating a high-quality experience. The Oasis Marinas portfolio is closing on nearly 40 amazing properties, 6,500 wet & dry slips under management, and hundreds of RV pads, spanning from the Northeast, the Chesapeake Bay, and Potomac, down to the coast of Florida.
"Marriott Hutchinson Island is a premier location and we are honored to bring our services to their boaters and hotel guests," says Dan Cowens, CEO, and Founder, Oasis Marinas. "This will be a staple property for Oasis Marinas, not only in the state of Florida but our entire portfolio."
About Oasis Marinas
Oasis Marinas was founded in 2014 and is a privately held marina management company based out of Annapolis, MD. The company provides marina management services to marina owners that support all aspects of the marina, including boat slips, provisions, fuel docks and the associated contracts with the vendors running the maintenance services, restaurants, and other business services such as marina redevelopment and construction. Oasis' mission is to incorporate a consistent, fun, welcoming, and well-maintained environment in every Oasis-managed marina. Learn more about us at http://www.oasismarinas.com.
About Crescent Hotels & Resorts
Crescent Hotels & Resorts is an award-winning, nationally recognized, top-3 operator of hotels and resorts. Crescent currently operates over 100 hotels, resorts & conference centers in the United States & Canada. Crescent is one of the few elite management companies approved to operate upper-upscale and luxury hotels under the brand families of Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, and IHG. Crescent also operates a collection of legendary independent lifestyle hotels and resorts under the Latitudes Collection umbrella. Crescent's clients include premiere REITs, private equity firms, and major developers in Baltimore, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Edmonton, Los Angeles, Miami, New York City, Quebec, Seattle, Toronto, Vancouver, Washington DC, and more. For more information, please visit http://www.crescenthotels.com and http://www.latitudesbycrescent.com or connect with Crescent on LinkedIn.
About ClubLife Management
ClubLife Management, an affiliate of ClubCorp, provides full-service management to private clubs, premier resort properties, and city clubs. Services, with a hands-on focus and a dedicated team of senior executives, include access to ClubCorp's supplier purchasing power, leading technology platform and cutting-edge digital marketing. In addition, members can enjoy access to a worldwide network of 300+ country clubs, city and stadium clubs. To request services or find out more about ClubLife Management, visit http://www.clublifemanagement.com.
