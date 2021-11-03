BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

  • Third quarter 2021 comparable systemwide constant dollar RevPAR increased 118.4 percent worldwide, 134.7 percent in the U.S. & Canada, and 76.3 percent in international markets, compared to the 2020 third quarter;



  • Third quarter 2021 comparable systemwide constant dollar RevPAR declined 25.8 percent worldwide, 19.9 percent in the U.S. & Canada, and 40.7 percent in international markets, compared to the 2019 third quarter;



  • Third quarter reported diluted EPS totaled $0.67, compared to reported diluted EPS of $0.31 in the year-ago quarter. Third quarter adjusted diluted EPS totaled $0.99, compared to third quarter 2020 adjusted diluted EPS of $0.13;



  • Third quarter reported net income totaled $220 million, compared to reported net income of $100 million in the year-ago quarter. Third quarter adjusted net income totaled $327 million, compared to third quarter 2020 adjusted net income of $44 million;



  • Adjusted EBITDA totaled $683 million in the 2021 third quarter, compared to third quarter 2020 adjusted EBITDA of $327 million;



  • The company added roughly 17,500 rooms globally during the third quarter, including approximately 8,500 rooms in international markets and a total of more than 2,200 conversion rooms;



  • At quarter end, Marriott's worldwide development pipeline totaled 2,769 properties and nearly 477,000 rooms, including roughly 25,000 rooms approved, but not yet subject to signed contracts. More than 206,000 rooms in the pipeline were under construction as of the end of the 2021 third quarter.

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) today reported third quarter 2021 results.

Anthony Capuano, Chief Executive Officer, said, "We were pleased to see continued meaningful improvement in global trends in the third quarter, despite the impact of the Delta variant during the second half of the quarter.  For the quarter, worldwide RevPAR1 was down 26 percent compared to the 2019 third quarter, a significant improvement from the second quarter RevPAR decline of 44 percent compared to the same quarter in 2019.  Third quarter occupancy topped 58 percent, driven largely by continued strength in leisure demand.  Average daily rate, which was only 4 percent below 2019 levels for the quarter, has been recovering much more quickly than in the past two downturns. 

"Most of our regions saw considerable improvement in RevPAR in the third quarter compared to the second quarter.  In our largest region, the U.S. & Canada, third quarter RevPAR came in 20 percent below the same quarter in 2019, compared to down 40 percent in the second quarter versus the same quarter in 2019.  Europe saw a dramatic rise in demand in the quarter, as many key international borders opened, with 2021 RevPAR compared to 2019 improving to down 44 percent from down 77 percent in the second quarter.  ADR for the region trailed third quarter 2019 levels by just 5 percent. 

"Globally, leisure travel generally remained very strong throughout the quarter, while the Delta variant had the most impact on business transient demand.   With the worst of the Delta variant wave now hopefully behind us, business transient demand picked up again in October, a trend we expect to continue.

"Throughout the pandemic, we have worked closely with our owners and franchisees to drive revenue and lower costs.  And we're seeing the benefits of this work in our development activity.  Third quarter year-to-date room signings, nearly one-third of which were conversions, increased nearly 30 percent year-over-year, and our pipeline remains the largest in the industry.  With more than 40 percent of our pipeline rooms in the luxury and upper upscale tiers, we believe we also have the most valuable pipeline in the industry.  Finally on the development front, with more clarity around our estimated full year deletions, we now expect 2021 net rooms growth will be approximately 3.5 percent. 

"We're proud of the dedication and perseverance our associates have demonstrated over the past year and a half, as they navigated the most challenging environment we have ever faced.  With global trends improving, we believe we are well-positioned for growth as the global recovery continues.  We are very optimistic about our future." 

Third Quarter 2021 Results

Marriott's reported operating income totaled $545 million in the 2021 third quarter, compared to 2020 third quarter reported operating income of $252 million.  Reported net income totaled $220 million in the 2021 third quarter, compared to 2020 third quarter reported net income of $100 million.  Reported diluted earnings per share (EPS) totaled $0.67 in the quarter, compared to reported diluted EPS of $0.31 in the year-ago quarter.

Adjusted operating income in the 2021 third quarter totaled $527 million, compared to 2020 third quarter adjusted operating income of $179 million.  Adjusted operating income in the 2021 third quarter and the 2020 third quarter excluded impairment charges of $11 million and $32 million, respectively.

Third quarter 2021 adjusted net income totaled $327 million, compared to 2020 third quarter adjusted net income of $44 million.  Adjusted diluted EPS in the 2021 third quarter totaled $0.99, compared to adjusted diluted EPS of $0.13 in the year-ago quarter.  The 2021 third quarter adjusted results excluded a $122 million after-tax ($0.37 per share) loss on the extinguishment of debt and $8 million after-tax ($0.02 per share) of impairment charges.  The 2020 third quarter adjusted results excluded $24 million after-tax ($0.07 per share) of impairment charges.  

Adjusted results also excluded restructuring and merger-related charges, cost reimbursement revenue, and reimbursed expenses.  These items totaled $23 million of after-tax profits ($0.07 per share) in the 2021 third quarter and $80 million of after-tax profits ($0.25 per share) in the 2020 third quarter.  See pages A-3 and A-12 for the calculation of adjusted results and the manner in which the adjusted measures are determined in this press release.

Base management and franchise fees totaled $723 million in the 2021 third quarter, compared to base management and franchise fees of $366 million in the year-ago quarter.  The year-over-year increase in these fees is primarily attributable to RevPAR increases due to the ongoing recovery in lodging demand.  Other non-RevPAR related franchise fees in the 2021 third quarter totaled $173 million, compared to $119 million in the year-ago quarter, aided by higher credit card and residential branding fees.

Incentive management fees totaled $53 million in the 2021 third quarter, compared to $31 million in the 2020 third quarter.  Hotels in international markets earned $36 million of the fees in the quarter.

Contract investment amortization for the 2021 third quarter totaled $21 million, compared to $48 million in the year-ago quarter.  The year-over-year change largely reflects impairments of investments in management and franchise contracts related to COVID-19 recorded in the 2020 third quarter.

Owned, leased, and other revenue, net of direct expenses, totaled a profit of $37 million in the 2021 third quarter, compared to an $18 million loss in the year-ago quarter, and reflected the ongoing recovery in lodging demand.   

Depreciation, amortization, and other expenses for the 2021 third quarter totaled $64 million, compared to $53 million in the year-ago quarter.  Expenses in the 2021 third quarter included an $11 million impairment charge.

General, administrative, and other expenses for the 2021 third quarter totaled $212 million, compared to $131 million in the year-ago quarter.  The year-over-year increase primarily reflects higher compensation costs compared to 2020 cost reduction measures, which included reducing executive compensation, implementing reduced work weeks for many of our corporate associates, and furloughing a substantial number of associates.

Interest expense, net, totaled $99 million in the third quarter compared to $107 million in the year-ago quarter.  The year-over-year decrease is largely due to lower debt balances.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) totaled $683 million in the 2021 third quarter, compared to third quarter 2020 adjusted EBITDA of $327 million.  See page A-12 for the adjusted EBITDA calculation.

Selected Performance Information

The company added 114 properties (17,456 rooms) to its worldwide lodging portfolio during the 2021 third quarter, including more than 2,200 conversion rooms and approximately 8,500 rooms in international markets.  Twenty properties (5,414 rooms) exited the system during the quarter.  At quarter end, Marriott's global lodging system totaled 7,892 properties, with nearly 1,464,000 rooms.

At quarter end, the company's worldwide development pipeline totaled 2,769 properties with nearly 477,000 rooms, including 1,028 properties with more than 206,000 rooms under construction and 155 properties with roughly 25,000 rooms approved for development, but not yet subject to signed contracts.

In the 2021 third quarter, worldwide RevPAR increased 118.4 percent (a 120.7 percent increase using actual dollars) compared to the 2020 third quarter.  RevPAR in the U.S. & Canada increased 134.7 percent (a 135.4 percent increase using actual dollars), and RevPAR in international markets increased 76.3 percent (an 81.8 percent increase using actual dollars).

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

At quarter end, Marriott's net debt was $9.0 billion, representing total debt of $9.8 billion less cash and equivalents of $0.8 billion.  At year-end 2020, the company's net debt was $9.5 billion, representing total debt of $10.4 billion less cash and equivalents of $0.9 billion.

In the third quarter, the company issued $700 million of Series II Senior Notes due in 2033 with a 2.75 percent interest rate coupon.

In September 2021, Marriott completed a cash tender offer and retired $1.0 billion aggregate principal amount of Series EE Senior Notes maturing in 2025 with a 5.75 percent interest rate coupon.  The company used proceeds from the Series II Senior Notes offering and cash on hand to complete the repurchase of such notes, including the payment of accrued interest and other costs incurred.

Investment Spending

Marriott now anticipates that full year 2021 investment spending will total $525 million to $550 million.  Total investment spending includes capital and technology expenditures, loan advances, contract acquisition costs, and other investing activities.

COVID-19

Due to the numerous uncertainties associated with COVID-19, Marriott cannot presently estimate the impact of this unprecedented situation on its future results, which is highly dependent on the severity and duration of the pandemic and its impacts, but expects that COVID-19 will continue to be material to the company's results. 

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) will conduct its quarterly earnings review for the investment community and news media on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET).  The conference call will be webcast simultaneously via Marriott's investor relations website at http://www.marriott.com/investor, click on "Events & Presentations" and click on the quarterly conference call link.  A replay will be available at that same website until November 2, 2022.

The telephone dial-in number for the conference call is 1-203-518-9704 and the conference ID is MAR3Q21.  A telephone replay of the conference call will be available from 1:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, November 3, 2021 until 8:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, November 10, 2021.  To access the replay, call 1-402-220-2693.  The conference ID for the recording is MAR3Q21.

Note on forward-looking statements:  All statements in this press release and the accompanying schedules are made as of November 3, 2021. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. This press release and the accompanying schedules contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of federal securities laws, including statements related to the possible effects on our business of the COVID-19 pandemic and efforts to contain it (COVID-19); recovery in lodging demand; travel and lodging demand and trends; our growth prospects and expectations; future performance of the company's hotels; our development pipeline, signings, rooms growth and conversions; our investment spending expectations; and similar statements concerning anticipated future events and expectations that are not historical facts. We caution you that these statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to numerous evolving risks and uncertainties that we may not be able to accurately predict or assess, including those we identify below and other risk factors that we identify in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q or Annual Report on Form 10-K. Risks that could affect forward-looking statements in this press release include the duration and scope of COVID-19, including the availability and distribution of effective vaccines or treatments; the pandemic's short and longer-term impact on the demand for travel, transient and group business, and levels of consumer confidence; actions governments, businesses and individuals have taken or may take in response to the pandemic, including limiting, banning, or cautioning against travel and/or in-person gatherings or imposing occupancy or other restrictions on lodging or other facilities; the impact of the pandemic and actions taken in response to the pandemic on global and regional economies, travel, and economic activity, including the duration and magnitude of the pandemic's impact on unemployment rates and consumer discretionary spending; the ability of our owners and franchisees to successfully navigate the impacts of COVID-19; the pace of recovery when the pandemic subsides and any dislocations in recovery as a result of resurgences of the pandemic; general economic uncertainty in key global markets and a worsening of global economic conditions or low levels of economic growth; the effects of steps we and our property owners and franchisees have taken and may continue to take to reduce operating costs and/or enhance certain health and cleanliness protocols at our hotels; the impacts of our employee furloughs and reduced work week schedules, our voluntary transition program and our other restructuring activities; competitive conditions in the lodging industry and in the labor market; relationships with customers and property owners; the availability of capital to finance hotel growth and refurbishment; the extent to which we experience adverse effects from data security incidents; and changes in tax laws in countries in which we earn significant income. Any of these factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations we express or imply in this press release.

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of roughly 7,900 properties under 30 leading brands spanning 138 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy®, its highly-awarded travel program.  For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com.  In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on Twitter and Instagram.

Marriott may post updates about COVID-19 and other matters on its investor relations website at www.marriott.com/investor or Marriott's news center website at www.marriottnewscenter.com. Marriott encourages investors, the media, and others interested in the company to review and subscribe to the information Marriott posts on these websites, which may be material. The contents of these websites are not incorporated by reference into this press release or any report or document Marriott files with the SEC, and any references to the websites are intended to be inactive textual references only.

______________________________

1 All occupancy, ADR and RevPAR statistics are systemwide constant dollar and include hotels that have been temporarily closed due to COVID-19.  Unless otherwise stated, all changes refer to year-over-year changes for the comparable period.  RevPAR comparisons between 2021 and 2020 reflect properties that are comparable in both years. ADR and RevPAR comparisons between 2021 and 2019 reflect properties that are defined as comparable as of September 30, 2021, even if they were not open and operating for the full year 2019 or they did not meet all the other criteria for comparable in 2019.

IRPR#1

Tables follow

 

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

PRESS RELEASE SCHEDULES

TABLE OF CONTENTS

QUARTER 3, 2021

































































































































Consolidated Statements of Income - As Reported

















A-1

































Non-GAAP Financial Measures 























A-3

































Total Lodging Products



























A-4

































Key Lodging Statistics



























A-7

































Adjusted EBITDA



























A-12

































Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial and Performance Measures











A-13

 

 



MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - AS REPORTED



THIRD QUARTER 2021 AND 2020



(in millions except per share amounts, unaudited)







































As Reported



As Reported



Percent







Three Months Ended



Three Months Ended



Better/(Worse)







September 30, 2021



September 30, 2020



Reported 2021 vs. 2020



REVENUES















Base management fees



$                                             190



$                                               87



118



Franchise fees 1



533



279



91



Incentive management fees



53



31



71



Gross Fee Revenues



776



397



95



Contract investment amortization 2



(21)



(48)



56



Net Fee Revenues



755



349



116



Owned, leased, and other revenue 3



241



116



108



Cost reimbursement revenue 4



2,950



1,789



65



  Total Revenues



3,946



2,254



75



















OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES















Owned, leased, and other - direct 5



204



134



(52)



Depreciation, amortization, and other 6



64



53



(21)



General, administrative, and other 7



212



131



(62)



Restructuring and merger-related charges



4



1



(300)



Reimbursed expenses 4



2,917



1,683



(73)



  Total Expenses



3,401



2,002



(70)



















OPERATING INCOME



545



252



116



















Gains and other income, net 8



-



2



(100)



Loss on extinguishment of debt



(164)



-



 * 



Interest expense



(107)



(113)



5



Interest income 



8



6



33



Equity in losses 9



(4)



(20)



80



















INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES



278



127



119



















Provision for income taxes



(58)



(27)



(115)



















NET INCOME



$                                             220



$                                             100



120



















EARNINGS PER SHARE















  Earnings per share - basic



$                                            0.67



$                                            0.31



116



  Earnings per share - diluted



$                                            0.67



$                                            0.31



116



















Basic Shares



327.3



325.9







Diluted Shares 



329.3



326.8





















 * 

Calculated percentage is not meaningful.













1

Franchise fees include fees from our franchise agreements, application and relicensing fees, licensing fees from our timeshare, credit card programs, and 



residential branding fees.













2

Contract investment amortization includes amortization of capitalized costs to obtain contracts with our owner and franchisee customers, and any related



impairments, accelerations, or write-offs.













3

Owned, leased, and other revenue includes revenue from the properties we own or lease, termination fees, and other revenue.





4

Cost reimbursement revenue includes reimbursements from properties for property-level and centralized programs and services that we operate for the benefit of 



our hotel owners. Reimbursed expenses include costs incurred by Marriott for certain property-level operating expenses and centralized programs and services.

5

Owned, leased, and other - direct expenses include operating expenses related to our owned or leased hotels, including lease payments and pre-opening expenses.

6

Depreciation, amortization, and other expenses include depreciation for fixed assets, amortization of capitalized costs incurred to acquire management, franchise,



and license agreements, and any related impairments, accelerations, or write-offs.









7

General, administrative, and other expenses include our corporate and business segments overhead costs and general expenses.





8

Gains and other income, net includes gains and losses on the sale of real estate, the sale of joint venture interests and other investments, and adjustments from 



other equity investments.













9

Equity in losses include our equity in losses of unconsolidated equity method investments.









 

 



MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - AS REPORTED



THIRD QUARTER YEAR-TO-DATE 2021 AND 2020



(in millions except per share amounts, unaudited)







































As Reported



As Reported



Percent







Nine Months Ended



Nine Months Ended



Better/(Worse)







September 30, 2021



September 30, 2020



Reported 2021 vs. 2020



REVENUES















Base management fees



$                                             452



$                                             341



33



Franchise fees 1



1,270



876



45



Incentive management fees



141



43



228



Gross Fee Revenues



1,863



1,260



48



Contract investment amortization 2



(56)



(94)



40



Net Fee Revenues



1,807



1,166



55



Owned, leased, and other revenue 3



536



445



20



Cost reimbursement revenue 4



7,068



6,788



4



  Total Revenues



9,411



8,399



12



















OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES















Owned, leased, and other - direct 5



507



527



4



Depreciation, amortization, and other 6



166



275



40



General, administrative, and other 7



610



579



(5)



Restructuring and merger-related charges 



8



5



(60)



Reimbursed expenses 4



7,005



6,801



(3)



  Total Expenses



8,296



8,187



(1)



















OPERATING INCOME



1,115



212



426



















Gains and other income, net 8



6



3



100



Loss on extinguishment of debt



(164)



-



 * 



Interest expense



(323)



(333)



3



Interest income 



22



20



10



Equity in losses 9



(24)



(54)



56



















INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES



632



(152)



516



















(Provision) benefit for income taxes



(1)



49



(102)



















NET INCOME (LOSS) 



$                                             631



$                                            (103)



713



















EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE















  Earnings (Loss) per share - basic



$                                            1.93



$                                           (0.32)



703



  Earnings (Loss) per share - diluted



$                                            1.92



$                                           (0.32)



700



















Basic Shares



327.0



325.7







Diluted Shares 10



329.1



325.7





















 * 

Calculated percentage is not meaningful.













1

Franchise fees include fees from our franchise agreements, application and relicensing fees, licensing fees from our timeshare, credit card programs, and 



residential branding fees.













2

Contract investment amortization includes amortization of capitalized costs to obtain contracts with our owner and franchisee customers, and any related



impairments, accelerations, or write-offs.













3

Owned, leased, and other revenue includes revenue from the properties we own or lease, termination fees, and other revenue.





4

Cost reimbursement revenue includes reimbursements from properties for property-level and centralized programs and services that we operate for the benefit of 



our hotel owners. Reimbursed expenses include costs incurred by Marriott for certain property-level operating expenses and centralized programs and services.

5

Owned, leased, and other - direct expenses include operating expenses related to our owned or leased hotels, including lease payments and pre-opening expenses.

6

Depreciation, amortization, and other expenses include depreciation for fixed assets, amortization of capitalized costs incurred to acquire management, franchise,



and license agreements, and any related impairments, accelerations, or write-offs.









7

General, administrative, and other expenses include our corporate and business segments overhead costs and general expenses.





8

Gains and other income, net includes gains and losses on the sale of real estate, the sale of joint venture interests and other investments, and adjustments from



other equity investments.













9

Equity in losses include our equity in losses of unconsolidated equity method investments.









10

Basic and fully diluted weighted average shares outstanding used to calculate (loss) earnings per share for the period in which we had a loss are the same because 



inclusion of additional equivalents would be anti-dilutive.













 

 



MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.



NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES



($ in millions except per share amounts)





























The following table presents our reconciliations of Adjusted operating income, Adjusted operating income margin, Adjusted net income, and Adjusted diluted earnings per share,



to the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Adjusted total revenues is used in the determination of Adjusted operating income margin.



































Three Months Ended 



Nine Months Ended 













Percent











Percent





September 30,



September 30,



Better/



September 30,



September 30,



Better/





2021



2020



(Worse)



2021



2020



(Worse)



Total revenues, as reported

$             3,946



$             2,254







$             9,411



$             8,399







Less: Cost reimbursement revenue

(2,950)



(1,789)







(7,068)



(6,788)







Add: Impairments 1

-



30







-



40







Adjusted total revenues **

996



495







2,343



1,651

































Operating income, as reported

545



252







1,115



212







Less: Cost reimbursement revenue

(2,950)



(1,789)







(7,068)



(6,788)







Add: Reimbursed expenses

2,917



1,683







7,005



6,801







Add: Restructuring and merger-related charges

4



1







8



5







Add: Impairments2

11



32







11



157







Adjusted operating income **

527



179



194%



1,071



387



177%





























Operating income margin

14%



11%







12%



3%







Adjusted operating income margin **

53%



36%







46%



23%

































Net income (loss), as reported

220



100







631



(103)







Less: Cost reimbursement revenue

(2,950)



(1,789)







(7,068)



(6,788)







Add: Reimbursed expenses

2,917



1,683







7,005



6,801







Add: Restructuring and merger-related charges

4



1







8



5







Add: Impairments3

11



32







15



165







Add: Loss on extinguishment of debt

164



-







164



-







Income tax effect of above adjustments

(39)



17







(36)



(60)







Less: Income tax special items

-



-







(98)



-







Adjusted net income **

$                327



$                  44



643%



$                621



$                  20



3005%





























Diluted earnings (loss) per share, as reported

$               0.67



$               0.31







$               1.92



$              (0.32)







Adjusted diluted earnings per share**

$               0.99



$               0.13



662%



$               1.89



$               0.06



3050%



























 ** 

Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see pages A-13 and A-14 for information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and the 



limitations on their use.

















































1

Includes impairment charges reported in Contract investment amortization of $30 million and $40 million in the 2020 third quarter and 2020 third quarter year-to-date, respectively.





























2

Includes impairment charges reported in Depreciation, amortization, and other of $11 million in both the 2021 third quarter and 2021 third quarter year-to-date. Includes 





impairment charges reported in Contract investment amortization of $30 million and $40 million; and Depreciation, amortization, and other of $2 million and $117 million





in the 2020 third quarter and 2020 third quarter year-to-date, respectively.















































3

Includes impairment charges reported in Depreciation, amortization, and other of $11 million and $11 million; and Equity in earnings (losses) of $0 million and $4 million in the 





2021 third quarter and 2021 third quarter year-to-date, respectively. Includes impairment charges reported in Contract investment amortization of $30 million and $40 million; 





Depreciation, amortization, and other of $2 million and $117 million; Equity in earnings (losses) of $0 million and $8 million in the 2020 third quarter and 2020 third quarter 





year-to-date, respectively. 























 

 

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

TOTAL LODGING PRODUCTS

As of September 30, 2021





US & Canada



Total International



Total Worldwide



Units

Rooms

Units

Rooms

Units

Rooms

 Managed 

639

220,257



1,291

331,304



1,930

551,561

 Marriott Hotels 

113

61,300



186

54,563



299

115,863

 Marriott Hotels Serviced Apartments 

-

-



1

154



1

154

 Sheraton 

27

23,108



189

63,804



216

86,912

 Courtyard 

169

27,265



104

22,626



273

49,891

 Westin 

40

21,850



73

22,225



113

44,075

 JW Marriott 

21

12,712



62

23,099



83

35,811

 Renaissance 

24

10,607



57

17,735



81

28,342

 The Ritz-Carlton 

38

11,406



65

16,410



103

27,816

 The Ritz-Carlton Serviced Apartments 

-

-



5

715



5

715

 Four Points 

1

134



78

21,466



79

21,600

 Le Méridien 

1

100



70

19,869



71

19,969

 W Hotels 

21

5,916



34

9,329



55

15,245

 W Hotels Serviced Apartments 

-

-



1

160



1

160

 Residence Inn 

76

12,199



8

982



84

13,181

 The Luxury Collection 

6

2,296



48

8,740



54

11,036

 St. Regis 

10

1,968



37

8,722



47

10,690

 St. Regis Serviced Apartments 

-

-



1

70



1

70

 Gaylord Hotels 

6

10,220



-

-



6

10,220

 AC Hotels by Marriott 

7

1,165



69

8,339



76

9,504

 Aloft 

1

330



40

8,956



41

9,286

 Fairfield by Marriott 

7

1,539



50

6,856



57

8,395

 Delta Hotels 

25

6,770



2

477



27

7,247

 Autograph Collection 

8

2,340



16

2,441



24

4,781

 Marriott Executive Apartments 

-

-



34

4,646



34

4,646

 SpringHill Suites 

26

4,360



-

-



26

4,360

 Protea Hotels 

-

-



28

3,466



28

3,466

 Element 

2

640



11

2,184



13

2,824

 EDITION 

4

1,207



7

1,488



11

2,695

 Moxy 

-

-



5

887



5

887

 TownePlace Suites 

6

825



-

-



6

825

 Tribute Portfolio 

-

-



5

453



5

453

 Bulgari 

-

-



5

442



5

442

 Franchised 

4,926

704,438



777

159,283



5,703

863,721

 Courtyard 

844

112,424



103

19,166



947

131,590

 Fairfield by Marriott 

1,096

102,571



36

6,132



1,132

108,703

 Residence Inn 

761

90,566



19

2,544



780

93,110

 Marriott Hotels 

226

71,450



61

18,073



287

89,523

 Sheraton 

152

46,001



67

18,722



219

64,723

 SpringHill Suites 

484

55,847



-

-



484

55,847

 TownePlace Suites 

465

47,206



-

-



465

47,206

 Autograph Collection 

122

24,331



93

20,175



215

44,506

 Westin 

90

30,484



24

7,353



114

37,837

 Four Points 

162

24,336



61

10,239



223

34,575

 Renaissance 

61

17,514



29

7,781



90

25,295

 Aloft 

142

20,501



22

3,561



164

24,062

 AC Hotels by Marriott 

84

13,867



38

6,968



122

20,835

 Moxy 

26

4,913



69

13,187



95

18,100

 Delta Hotels 

56

12,298



10

2,415



66

14,713

 The Luxury Collection 

10

2,644



51

9,459



61

12,103

 Le Méridien 

22

5,096



17

4,468



39

9,564

 Element 

67

8,898



1

160



68

9,058

 Tribute Portfolio 

35

5,869



21

2,613



56

8,482

 JW Marriott 

14

6,328



9

2,305



23

8,633

 Protea Hotels 

-

-



36

2,949



36

2,949

 Design Hotels 

6

865



8

862



14

1,727

 The Ritz-Carlton 

1

429



-

-



1

429

 Bulgari 

-

-



1

85



1

85

 Marriott Executive Apartments 

-

-



1

66



1

66

 

 

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

TOTAL LODGING PRODUCTS

As of September 30, 2021





US & Canada



Total International



Total Worldwide



Units

Rooms



Units

Rooms

Units

Rooms

Owned/Leased

26

6,483



39

9,288



65

15,771

Courtyard

19

2,814



4

894



23

3,708

Marriott Hotels

2

1,308



6

2,064



8

3,372

Sheraton

-

-



4

1,830



4

1,830

W Hotels

2

779



2

665



4

1,444

Westin

1

1,073



-

-



1

1,073

Protea Hotels

-

-



6

991



6

991

Renaissance

1

317



2

505



3

822

Autograph Collection1

-

-



6

576



6

576

The Ritz-Carlton

-

-



2

550



2

550

JW Marriott

-

-



1

496



1

496

The Luxury Collection2

-

-



4

417



4

417

Residence Inn

1

192



1

140



2

332

St. Regis

-

-



1

160



1

160

Residences

65

6,925



37

3,013



102

9,938

The Ritz-Carlton Residences

38

4,234



14

1,116



52

5,350

St. Regis Residences

11

1,200



7

598



18

1,798

W Residences

10

1,089



4

359



14

1,448

Bulgari Residences

-

-



5

514



5

514

Westin Residences

3

266



-

-



3

266

Marriott Hotels Residences

-

-



2

246



2

246

The Luxury Collection Residences

1

91



3

115



4

206

Sheraton Residences

-

-



1

50



1

50

EDITION Residences

2

45



-

-



2

45

Le Méridien Residences

-

-



1

15



1

15

Timeshare*

72

18,839



20

3,862



92

22,701

Grand Total

5,728

956,942



2,164

506,750



7,892

1,463,692



















*Timeshare property and room counts are included on this table in their geographical locations.  For external reporting purposes, these counts are captured in the Corporate segment.

1Includes five properties acquired when we purchased Elegant Hotels Group in December 2019 which we currently intend to re-brand under the Autograph Collection brand following the completion of planned renovations.

2 Includes two properties acquired when we purchased Elegant Hotels Group in December 2019 which we currently intend to re-brand under The Luxury Collection brand following the completion of planned renovations.

 

 

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

TOTAL LODGING PRODUCTS

As of September 30, 2021





US & Canada



Total International



Total Worldwide

Total Systemwide

Units

Rooms



Units

Rooms



Units

Rooms

Luxury

189

52,344



369

86,014



558

138,358

JW Marriott

35

19,040



72

25,900



107

44,940

The Ritz-Carlton

39

11,835



67

16,960



106

28,795

The Ritz-Carlton Residences

38

4,234



14

1,116



52

5,350

The Ritz-Carlton Serviced Apartments

-

-



5

715



5

715

The Luxury Collection1

16

4,940



103

18,616



119

23,556

The Luxury Collection Residences

1

91



3

115



4

206

W Hotels

23

6,695



36

9,994



59

16,689

W Residences

10

1,089



4

359



14

1,448

W Hotels Serviced Apartments

-

-



1

160



1

160

St. Regis

10

1,968



38

8,882



48

10,850

St. Regis Residences

11

1,200



7

598



18

1,798

St. Regis Serviced Apartments

-

-



1

70



1

70

EDITION

4

1,207



7

1,488



11

2,695

EDITION Residences

2

45



-

-



2

45

Bulgari

-

-



6

527



6

527

Bulgari Residences

-

-



5

514



5

514

Full-Service

1,021

353,167



986

274,181



2,007

627,348

Marriott Hotels

341

134,058



253

74,700



594

208,758

Marriott Hotels Residences

-

-



2

246



2

246

Marriott Hotels Serviced Apartments

-

-



1

154



1

154

Sheraton

179

69,109



260

84,356



439

153,465

Sheraton Residences

-

-



1

50



1

50

Westin

131

53,407



97

29,578



228

82,985

Westin Residences

3

266



-

-



3

266

Renaissance

86

28,438



88

26,021



174

54,459

Autograph Collection2

130

26,671



115

23,192



245

49,863

Le Méridien

23

5,196



87

24,337



110

29,533

Le Méridien Residences

-

-



1

15



1

15

Delta Hotels

81

19,068



12

2,892



93

21,960

Gaylord Hotels

6

10,220



-

-



6

10,220

Tribute Portfolio

35

5,869



26

3,066



61

8,935

Marriott Executive Apartments

-

-



35

4,712



35

4,712

Design Hotels

6

865



8

862



14

1,727

Limited-Service

4,446

532,592



789

142,693



5,235

675,285

Courtyard

1,032

142,503



211

42,686



1,243

185,189

Fairfield by Marriott

1,103

104,110



86

12,988



1,189

117,098

Residence Inn

838

102,957



28

3,666



866

106,623

SpringHill Suites

510

60,207



-

-



510

60,207

Four Points

163

24,470



139

31,705



302

56,175

TownePlace Suites

471

48,031



-

-



471

48,031

Aloft

143

20,831



62

12,517



205

33,348

AC Hotels by Marriott

91

15,032



107

15,307



198

30,339

Moxy

26

4,913



74

14,074



100

18,987

Element

69

9,538



12

2,344



81

11,882

Protea Hotels

-

-



70

7,406



70

7,406

Timeshare*

72

18,839



20

3,862



92

22,701

Grand Total

5,728

956,942



2,164

506,750



7,892

1,463,692







*Timeshare property and room counts are included on this table in their geographical locations.  For external reporting purposes, these counts are captured in the Corporate segment.

1 Includes two properties acquired when we purchased Elegant Hotels Group in December 2019 which we currently intend to re-brand under The Luxury Collection brand following the completion of planned renovations.

2Includes five properties acquired when we purchased Elegant Hotels Group in December 2019 which we currently intend to re-brand under the Autograph Collection brand following the completion of planned renovations.

 

 

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

KEY LODGING STATISTICS

In Constant $























Comparable Company-Operated US & Canada Properties



























Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020





REVPAR



Occupancy



Average Daily Rate

Brand



2021

 vs. 2020



2021

 vs. 2020



2021

 vs. 2020

JW Marriott



$133.20

203.7%



53.4%

32.7%

pts.



$249.67

17.5%

The Ritz-Carlton



$254.66

144.3%



55.7%

28.2%

pts.



$457.14

20.7%

W Hotels



$152.07

297.4%



53.0%

35.0%

pts.



$286.81

34.7%

Composite US & Canada Luxury1



$195.98

204.4%



55.0%

33.6%

pts.



$356.59

18.3%

Marriott Hotels



$100.16

345.2%



54.3%

38.1%

pts.



$184.57

32.3%

Sheraton



$100.83

617.5%



53.0%

41.8%

pts.



$190.21

51.3%

Westin



$119.69

336.8%



55.5%

37.1%

pts.



$215.57

44.6%

Composite US & Canada Premium2



$103.64

357.2%



53.8%

38.1%

pts.



$192.52

33.9%

US & Canada Full-Service3



$122.18

293.5%



54.1%

37.2%

pts.



$226.01

23.0%

Courtyard



$83.23

205.2%



63.5%

35.8%

pts.



$131.16

32.9%

Residence Inn



$120.56

89.4%



73.8%

25.6%

pts.



$163.28

23.8%

Composite US & Canada Limited-Service4



$93.06

156.0%



66.1%

33.5%

pts.



$140.71

26.5%

US & Canada - All5



$115.57

258.3%



56.8%

36.3%

pts.



$203.46

29.1%













































Comparable Systemwide US & Canada Properties



























Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020





REVPAR



Occupancy



Average Daily Rate

Brand



2021

 vs. 2020



2021

 vs. 2020



2021

 vs. 2020

JW Marriott



$140.74

209.3%



56.6%

34.7%

pts.



$248.47

19.8%

The Ritz-Carlton



$253.78

149.0%



56.1%

29.0%

pts.



$452.14

20.4%

W Hotels



$152.07

297.4%



53.0%

35.0%

pts.



$286.81

34.7%

Composite US & Canada Luxury1



$188.74

206.6%



56.2%

34.1%

pts.



$335.54

20.6%

Marriott Hotels



$93.79

222.7%



54.6%

32.6%

pts.



$171.74

30.3%

Sheraton



$82.99

241.3%



52.7%

30.6%

pts.



$157.53

43.1%

Westin



$110.44

248.2%



56.4%

33.9%

pts.



$195.85

38.9%

Composite US & Canada Premium2



$99.00

220.6%



55.1%

32.3%

pts.



$179.55

32.8%

US & Canada Full-Service3



$109.37

217.7%



55.3%

32.5%

pts.



$197.90

30.8%

Courtyard



$90.46

127.7%



65.8%

27.6%

pts.



$137.50

32.3%

Residence Inn



$111.49

58.6%



76.5%

17.1%

pts.



$145.74

23.1%

Fairfield by Marriott



$84.81

93.0%



69.8%

22.9%

pts.



$121.51

29.8%

Composite US & Canada Limited-Service4



$93.28

90.7%



69.7%

22.9%

pts.



$133.81

27.9%

US & Canada - All5



$100.19

134.7%



63.5%

27.1%

pts.



$157.78

34.7%













































1 Includes JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St. Regis, and EDITION.



2 Includes Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Renaissance, Autograph Collection, Delta Hotels, and Gaylord Hotels.



  Systemwide also includes Le Méridien and Tribute Portfolio.



3 Includes Composite US & Canada Luxury and Composite US & Canada Premium.



4 Includes Courtyard, Residence Inn, Fairfield by Marriott, SpringHill Suites, TownePlace Suites, Four Points, Aloft, Element, 

  and AC Hotels by Marriott.  Systemwide also includes Moxy.



5 Includes US & Canada Full-Service and Composite US & Canada Limited-Service.



 

 

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

KEY LODGING STATISTICS

In Constant $























Comparable Company-Operated International Properties



























Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020





REVPAR



Occupancy



Average Daily Rate

Region



2021

 vs. 2020



2021

 vs. 2020



2021

 vs. 2020

Greater China



$67.15

-1.8%



54.6%

-6.8%

pts.



$122.94

10.5%

Asia Pacific excluding China



$34.57

37.1%



33.2%

9.1%

pts.



$104.22

-0.6%

Caribbean & Latin America



$81.73

257.1%



46.4%

28.2%

pts.



$175.95

40.6%

Europe



$104.65

215.8%



47.1%

28.8%

pts.



$222.03

22.5%

Middle East & Africa



$72.42

90.7%



50.8%

24.2%

pts.



$142.46

-0.1%























International - All1



$68.32

64.2%



46.3%

12.3%

pts.



$147.63

20.5%























Worldwide2



$89.88

140.8%



51.1%

23.3%

pts.



$175.96

31.0%













































Comparable Systemwide International Properties



























Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020





REVPAR



Occupancy



Average Daily Rate

Region



2021

 vs. 2020



2021

 vs. 2020



2021

 vs. 2020

Greater China



$63.41

-4.0%



52.7%

-7.8%

pts.



$120.28

10.3%

Asia Pacific excluding China



$40.46

37.6%



36.1%

10.9%

pts.



$112.14

-4.1%

Caribbean & Latin America



$70.07

317.5%



45.7%

29.8%

pts.



$153.41

45.2%

Europe



$92.75

177.7%



46.7%

26.3%

pts.



$198.64

21.0%

Middle East & Africa



$68.19

93.3%



50.3%

23.8%

pts.



$135.45

2.1%























International - All1



$67.53

76.3%



45.9%

14.9%

pts.



$147.04

19.2%























Worldwide2



$90.32

118.4%



58.2%

23.4%

pts.



$155.21

30.6%























1 Includes Greater China, Asia Pacific excluding China, Caribbean & Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa.

2 Includes US & Canada - All and International - All.



















 

 

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

KEY LODGING STATISTICS

In Constant $























Comparable Company-Operated US & Canada Properties



























Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020





REVPAR



Occupancy



Average Daily Rate

Brand



2021

 vs. 2020



2021

 vs. 2020



2021

 vs. 2020

JW Marriott



$117.36

60.1%



44.8%

16.5%

pts.



$261.98

1.1%

The Ritz-Carlton



$225.07

73.8%



47.0%

15.8%

pts.



$479.30

15.2%

W Hotels



$126.08

59.9%



41.4%

14.3%

pts.



$304.60

4.7%

Composite US & Canada Luxury1



$168.79

67.7%



44.7%

16.1%

pts.



$377.22

7.5%

Marriott Hotels



$67.80

35.2%



40.0%

13.4%

pts.



$169.48

-10.1%

Sheraton



$61.72

40.7%



34.6%

10.6%

pts.



$178.51

-2.4%

Westin



$80.07

53.2%



40.1%

13.4%

pts.



$199.52

2.0%

Composite US & Canada Premium2



$68.27

40.3%



38.3%

12.4%

pts.



$178.10

-4.9%

US & Canada Full-Service3



$88.47

49.7%



39.6%

13.1%

pts.



$223.29

0.2%

Courtyard



$62.11

62.3%



54.1%

23.2%

pts.



$114.79

-7.4%

Residence Inn



$99.92

39.6%



68.8%

20.8%

pts.



$145.31

-2.5%

Composite US & Canada Limited-Service4



$71.84

52.1%



57.6%

22.1%

pts.



$124.74

-6.3%

US & Canada - All5



$84.70

50.1%



43.7%

15.2%

pts.



$193.80

-1.9%













































Comparable Systemwide US & Canada Properties



























Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020





REVPAR



Occupancy



Average Daily Rate

Brand



2021

 vs. 2020



2021

 vs. 2020



2021

 vs. 2020

JW Marriott



$118.41

61.6%



47.0%

18.7%

pts.



$251.90

-2.7%

The Ritz-Carlton



$220.77

74.8%



46.5%

15.9%

pts.



$474.36

15.1%

W Hotels



$126.08

59.9%



41.4%

14.3%

pts.



$304.60

4.7%

Composite US & Canada Luxury1



$158.60

67.2%



45.6%

16.8%

pts.



$348.17

5.6%

Marriott Hotels



$66.49

40.2%



42.2%

13.4%

pts.



$157.50

-4.3%

Sheraton



$56.44

38.1%



39.9%

10.7%

pts.



$141.38

1.1%

Westin



$76.15

44.4%



42.3%

12.8%

pts.



$180.20

0.8%

Composite US & Canada Premium2



$69.43

43.5%



42.1%

12.8%

pts.



$165.03

-0.2%

US & Canada Full-Service3



$79.74

48.3%



42.5%

13.3%

pts.



$187.74

2.0%

Courtyard



$69.06

56.8%



56.7%

19.5%

pts.



$121.87

2.9%

Residence Inn



$92.69

33.6%



70.9%

16.1%

pts.



$130.80

3.2%

Fairfield by Marriott



$65.50

57.7%



60.8%

18.9%

pts.



$107.77

8.7%

Composite US & Canada Limited-Service4



$73.54

47.5%



61.7%

18.2%

pts.



$119.19

4.1%

US & Canada - All5



$76.20

47.9%



53.4%

16.1%

pts.



$142.59

3.4%



































































1 Includes JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St. Regis, and EDITION.









2 Includes Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Renaissance, Autograph Collection, Delta Hotels, and Gaylord Hotels.





  Systemwide also includes Le Méridien and Tribute Portfolio.

















3 Includes Composite US & Canada Luxury and Composite US & Canada Premium.











4 Includes Courtyard, Residence Inn, Fairfield by Marriott, SpringHill Suites, TownePlace Suites, Four Points, Aloft, Element, 



  and AC Hotels by Marriott.  Systemwide also includes Moxy.

















5 Includes US & Canada Full-Service and Composite US & Canada Limited-Service.











 

 

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

KEY LODGING STATISTICS

In Constant $























Comparable Company-Operated International Properties



























Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020





REVPAR



Occupancy



Average Daily Rate

Region



2021

 vs. 2020



2021

 vs. 2020



2021

 vs. 2020

Greater China



$67.33

49.8%



55.8%

15.4%

pts.



$120.73

8.4%

Asia Pacific excluding China



$34.38

-14.6%



32.3%

2.3%

pts.



$106.51

-20.8%

Caribbean & Latin America



$68.54

39.9%



40.0%

13.0%

pts.



$171.46

-5.5%

Europe



$54.26

32.4%



28.2%

5.6%

pts.



$192.41

6.1%

Middle East & Africa



$68.11

35.0%



46.3%

12.0%

pts.



$147.14

-0.1%























International - All1



$56.24

27.5%



41.3%

9.2%

pts.



$136.23

-1.1%























Worldwide2



$69.24

39.2%



42.4%

11.9%

pts.



$163.35

0.0%













































Comparable Systemwide International Properties



























Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020





REVPAR



Occupancy



Average Daily Rate

Region



2021

 vs. 2020



2021

 vs. 2020



2021

 vs. 2020

Greater China



$64.10

46.8%



54.3%

14.4%

pts.



$118.03

7.9%

Asia Pacific excluding China



$37.29

-10.9%



33.7%

3.3%

pts.



$110.55

-19.6%

Caribbean & Latin America



$56.61

45.2%



38.4%

13.5%

pts.



$147.39

-5.7%

Europe



$47.88

26.3%



27.8%

4.5%

pts.



$172.23

5.6%

Middle East & Africa



$62.93

36.0%



45.3%

11.7%

pts.



$139.07

1.0%























International - All1



$52.14

25.7%



38.9%

8.5%

pts.



$133.90

-1.7%























Worldwide2



$68.94

42.2%



49.1%

13.8%

pts.



$140.51

2.2%























1 Includes Greater China, Asia Pacific excluding China, Caribbean & Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa.

2 Includes US & Canada - All and International - All.



















 

 

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

KEY LODGING STATISTICS - 2021 vs 2019

In Constant $























Comparable Systemwide Properties1

























Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 and September 30, 2019





REVPAR



Occupancy



Average Daily Rate

Region



2021

 vs. 2019



2021

 vs. 2019



2021

 vs. 2019

Greater China



$63.41

-27.4%



52.7%

-16.9%

pts.



$120.28

-4.1%

Asia Pacific excluding China



$40.46

-63.9%



36.1%

-37.9%

pts.



$112.14

-26.0%

Caribbean & Latin America



$70.07

-17.8%



45.7%

-14.1%

pts.



$153.41

7.5%

Europe



$92.75

-43.5%



46.7%

-31.5%

pts.



$198.64

-5.4%

Middle East & Africa



$68.19

-19.2%



50.3%

-15.3%

pts.



$135.45

5.3%























International - All2



$67.53

-40.7%



45.9%

-25.4%

pts.



$147.04

-7.9%























US & Canada - All



$100.19

-19.9%



63.5%

-13.1%

pts.



$157.78

-3.4%























Worldwide3



$90.32

-25.8%



58.2%

-16.8%

pts.



$155.21

-4.4%













































Comparable Systemwide Properties1

























Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 and September 30, 2019





REVPAR



Occupancy



Average Daily Rate

Region



2021

 vs. 2019



2021

 vs. 2019



2021

 vs. 2019

Greater China



$64.10

-25.8%



54.3%

-12.2%

pts.



$118.03

-9.1%

Asia Pacific excluding China



$37.29

-67.0%



33.7%

-38.0%

pts.



$110.55

-29.9%

Caribbean & Latin America



$56.61

-44.3%



38.4%

-23.9%

pts.



$147.39

-9.7%

Europe



$47.88

-66.1%



27.8%

-44.5%

pts.



$172.23

-11.9%

Middle East & Africa



$62.93

-32.0%



45.3%

-20.6%

pts.



$139.07

-1.1%























International - All2



$52.14

-52.9%



38.9%

-29.9%

pts.



$133.90

-16.8%























US & Canada - All



$76.20

-38.1%



53.4%

-20.9%

pts.



$142.59

-13.9%























Worldwide3



$68.94

-42.3%



49.1%

-23.7%

pts.



$140.51

-14.5%













































1 The comparisons between 2021 and 2019 reflect properties that are defined as comparable as of September 30, 2021, even if in 2019 they were not open and operating for the full year or did not meet all the criteria for comparable in 2019.

2 Includes Greater China, Asia Pacific excluding China, Caribbean & Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa.

3 Includes US & Canada - All and International - All.

 

 

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

ADJUSTED EBITDA

($ in millions)























Fiscal Year 2021







First

Quarter



Second

Quarter



Third

Quarter



Total





Net (loss) income, as reported

$                  (11)



$              422



$              220



$              631





Cost reimbursement revenue

(1,780)



(2,338)



(2,950)



(7,068)





Reimbursed expenses

1,833



2,255



2,917



7,005





Loss on extinguishment of debt

-



-



164



164





Interest expense

107



109



107



323





Interest expense from unconsolidated joint ventures 

2



1



2



5





(Benefit) provision for income taxes

(16)



(41)



58



1





Depreciation and amortization

52



50



64



166





Contract investment amortization

17



18



21



56





Depreciation and amortization classified in reimbursed expenses

28



27



28



83





Depreciation, amortization and impairments from unconsolidated joint ventures 

10



9



5



24





Stock-based compensation

53



43



43



139





Restructuring and merger-related charges

1



3



4



8





Adjusted EBITDA **

$                  296



$              558



$              683



$           1,537

























Change from 2020 Adjusted EBITDA **

-33%



815%



109%



85%



























Fiscal Year 2020



First

Quarter



Second

Quarter



Third

Quarter



Fourth

Quarter



Total

Net income (loss), as reported

$                    31



$             (234)



$              100



$             (164)



$             (267)

Cost reimbursement revenue

(3,797)



(1,202)



(1,789)



(1,664)



(8,452)

Reimbursed expenses

3,877



1,241



1,683



1,634



8,435

Interest expense

93



127



113



112



445

Interest expense from unconsolidated joint ventures 

3



1



12



8



24

(Benefit) provision for income taxes

(12)



(64)



27



(150)



(199)

Depreciation and amortization

150



72



53



71



346

Contract investment amortization

25



21



48



38



132

Depreciation classified in reimbursed expenses

26



27



27



29



109

Depreciation, amortization and impairments from unconsolidated joint ventures 

7



16



3



78



104

Stock-based compensation

41



50



49



57



197

Restructuring and merger-related (recoveries) charges

(2)



6



1



262



267

Loss on asset dispositions 

-



-



-



6



6

Adjusted EBITDA **

$                  442



$                61



$              327



$              317



$           1,147









































** Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see pages A-13 and A-14 for information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and the

limitations on their use.



















 

 

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

EXPLANATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL AND PERFORMANCE MEASURES



In our press release and schedules, and on the related conference call, we report certain financial measures that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). We discuss the manner in which the non-GAAP measures reported in this press release and schedules are determined and management's reasons for reporting these non-GAAP measures below, and the press release schedules reconcile the most directly comparable GAAP measure to each non-GAAP measure that we refer to. Although management evaluates and presents these non-GAAP measures for the reasons described below, please be aware that these non-GAAP measures have limitations and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for revenue, operating income/loss, net income/loss, earnings/loss per share or any other comparable operating measure prescribed by GAAP. In addition, we may calculate and/or present these non-GAAP financial measures differently than measures with the same or similar names that other companies report, and as a result, the non-GAAP measures we report may not be comparable to those reported by others.

 

Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Operating Income Margin. Adjusted operating income and Adjusted operating income margin exclude cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses, restructuring and merger-related charges, and non-cash impairment charges. Adjusted operating income margin reflects Adjusted operating income divided by Adjusted total revenues. We believe that these are meaningful metrics because they allow for period-over-period comparisons of our ongoing operations before these items and for the reasons further described below.

 

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share. Adjusted net income and Adjusted diluted earnings per share reflect our net income/loss and diluted earnings/loss per share excluding the impact of cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses, restructuring and merger-related charges, non-cash impairment charges, losses and gains on asset dispositions (when applicable), loss on extinguishment of debt, income tax special items, and the income tax effect of these adjustments. The income tax special items primarily related to the income tax benefit arising from the favorable resolution of pre-acquisition Starwood tax audits in the 2021 second quarter. We calculate the income tax effect of the adjustments using an estimated tax rate applicable to each adjustment. We believe that these measures are meaningful indicators of our performance because they allow for period-over-period comparisons of our ongoing operations before these items and for the reasons further described below.

 

Adjusted Earnings Before Interest Expense, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA"). Adjusted EBITDA reflects net income/loss excluding the impact of the following items: cost reimbursement revenue and reimbursed expenses, interest expense, depreciation and amortization (including depreciation and amortization classified in "Reimbursed expenses," as discussed below), loss on extinguishment of debt, non-cash impairment charges, benefit (provision) for income taxes, restructuring and merger-related charges (recoveries), and stock-based compensation expense for all periods presented. When applicable, Adjusted EBITDA also excludes gains and losses on asset dispositions made by us or by our joint venture investees.

 

In our presentations of Adjusted operating income and Adjusted operating income margin, Adjusted net income, Adjusted diluted earnings per share and Adjusted EBITDA, as applicable, we exclude charges incurred under our restructuring plans that we initiated beginning in the 2020 second quarter to achieve cost savings in response to the decline in lodging demand caused by COVID-19 and transition costs associated with the Starwood merger, which we record in the "Restructuring and merger-related charges" caption of our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) (our "Income Statements"), as well as the loss related to the debt extinguishment, as applicable, which we record in the "Loss on extinguishment of debt" caption of our Income Statements, to allow for period-over period comparisons of our ongoing operations before the impact of these items. We also exclude non-cash impairment charges related to our management and franchise contracts, leases, equity investments, and other capitalized assets, which we record in the "Contract investment amortization," "Depreciation, amortization, and other," and "Equity in losses" captions of our Income Statements to allow for period-over period comparisons of our ongoing operations before the impact of these items. We exclude cost reimbursement revenue and reimbursed expenses, which relate to property-level and centralized programs and services that we operate for the benefit of our hotel owners. We do not operate these programs and services to generate a profit over the long term, and accordingly, when we recover the costs that we incur for these programs and services from our hotel owners, we do not seek a mark-up. For property-level services, our owners typically reimburse us at the same time that we incur expenses. However, for centralized programs and services, our owners may reimburse us before or after we incur expenses, causing timing differences between the costs we incur and the related reimbursement from hotel owners in our operating and net income. Over the long term, these programs and services are not designed to impact our economics, either positively or negatively. Because we do not retain any such profits or losses over time, we exclude the net impact when evaluating period-over-period changes in our operating results.

 

We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is a meaningful indicator of our operating performance because it permits period-over-period comparisons of our ongoing operations before these items and facilitates our comparison of results before these items with results from other lodging companies. We use Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate companies because it excludes certain items that can vary widely across different industries or among companies within the same industry. For example, interest expense can be dependent on a company's capital structure, debt levels, and credit ratings. Accordingly, the impact of interest expense on earnings can vary significantly among companies. The tax positions of companies can also vary because of their differing abilities to take advantage of tax benefits and because of the tax policies of the jurisdictions in which they operate. As a result, effective tax rates and provisions for income taxes can vary considerably among companies. Our Adjusted EBITDA also excludes depreciation and amortization expense, which we report under "Depreciation, amortization, and other" as well as depreciation and amortization classified in "Contract investment amortization," "Reimbursed expenses,"  and "Equity in losses" of our Income Statements, because companies utilize productive assets of different ages and use different methods of both acquiring and depreciating productive assets. Depreciation and amortization classified in "Reimbursed expenses" reflects depreciation and amortization of Marriott-owned assets and software, for which we receive cash from owners to reimburse the company for its investments made for the benefit of the system. These differences can result in considerable variability in the relative costs of productive assets and the depreciation and amortization expense among companies. We exclude stock-based compensation expense in all periods presented to address the considerable variability among companies in recording compensation expense because companies use stock-based payment awards differently, both in the type and quantity of awards granted.

 

 

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

EXPLANATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL AND PERFORMANCE MEASURES



RevPAR. In addition to the foregoing non-GAAP financial measures, we present Revenue per Available Room ("RevPAR") as a performance measure. We believe RevPAR is a meaningful indicator of our performance because it measures the period-over-period change in room revenues for comparable properties. RevPAR relates to property level revenue and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures, such as revenues, and should not be viewed as necessarily correlating with our fee revenue. We calculate RevPAR by dividing room sales (recorded in local currency) for comparable properties by room nights available for the period. We do not consider interruptions related to COVID-19 when determining which properties to classify as comparable. The comparisons between 2021 and 2019 reflect properties that are defined as comparable as of September 30, 2021, even if in 2019 they were not open and operating for the full year or did not meet all the other criteria for comparable in 2019. We present growth in comparative RevPAR on a constant dollar basis, which we calculate by applying exchange rates for the current period to each period presented. We believe constant dollar analysis provides valuable information regarding our properties' performance as it removes currency fluctuations from the presentation of such results.

 

 

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marriott-international-reports-third-quarter-2021-results-301414866.html

SOURCE Marriott International, Inc.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.