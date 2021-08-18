FREDERICK, Md., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Farming is in Teresa Summers' blood. She has spent the last twenty-five years diversifying her family's multi-generational farm into a well-established agri-tourism landmark in Maryland. Known for its mega mazes and fall festivals, Summers Farm opens on August 21 with celebrations to commemorate its 25th anniversary which began with a simple dream.
"All I ever wanted was to work the family farm, and then one day to own my own," said Summers, who manages the farm with her two boys. "Farming is hard work. It's a challenge to keep the land and make a living doing what you love."
According to Summers, she was introduced to the idea of agritourism after reading about a family in Florida who sold their dairy herd and started hosting events on their farm. The dairy science graduate from Virginia Tech further explored the idea when a Pennsylvania farm opened the first corn maze in Lebanon Valley College in 1993.
"That's when I knew I could successfully do this too on our family farm!" she said.
With the encouragement of her family, she made many sacrifices to expand the farm's offerings, diversification being one of the key ingredients of today's success. What began as a humble beginning on Butterfly Lane in Frederick has grown into a popular haven where people can appreciate how a working family homestead can expand into new markets. Year after year, people flock from all over the mid-Atlantic region to experience her labor of love through fields of sunflowers and pumpkins and cornstalks.
In this milestone year, Summers reflected on the support of family and friends and past patrons to help her dream come to fruition.
"Anyone who knows me knows my passion is farming. Sharing the beauty of this farm where I grew up," continued Summers, "has been a gratifying experience."
Visitors experience old-fashioned fun, wandering through 8-acres of blooming sunflower varieties, perfect for photographs, and exploring the joys of favorite pastimes from a gigantic 12-acre themed corn maze to pig races and pumpkin picking.
But the trailblazing entrepreneur has much more to celebrate. Her dreams include plans to relocate Summers Farm three miles from its current address to her very own family homestead. The move will allow Summers to expand her farm's edifying offerings.
With eight weeks of seasonal fun through October 31, Summers Farm offers farm-friendly festival classics, including genuine, old-fashioned wagon rides to the pick-your-own pumpkin patch. Plus, there are more than 45 activities including slides, farmer golf, gigantic-sized jumping pillows, and farm animals. On weekends, the festival includes apple-blasting, pig races, and mouth-watering confections including homemade cookies, brick oven pizza, and apple cider donuts. The farm rents campfires, hosts fireworks-specific weekends, and extends maze fun with bring-your-own-flashlights for "Nights on the Farm."
Summers Farm, located at 5620 Butterfly Lane, Frederick, MD 21703, opens August 21, 22, 28 & 29th and September 4, 5, 6, 11, & 12th for the Sunflower Festival and opens daily September 18-October 31, 2021 for the fall festival. For more information, contact Summers Farm at 301-304-3031, or visit http://www.summersfarm.com. Visit Summers Farm on Facebook and Instagram for special events, hours of operation, and up-to-date information.
