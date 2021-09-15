PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mental Game Coach and author Jared Tendler today launched The Mental Game Tune Up for Tournament Poker, a video-based course that helps players to prepare for tournament play. The course is available for purchase now at https://jaredtendler.com/mental-game-tune-up/.
"I've been coaching elite poker players for a dozen years, and have based this course on the elements that I use to help players win bracelets and major titles in both live events and online events," said Jared Tendler, Mental Game Coach and Author. "Just as pilots go through a systematic checklist each and every time they prepare to fly, The Mental Game Tune Up course provides a specific, practical framework for poker players to go through each time they prepare for a big tournament. It's designed to help players be ready to capitalize on the opportunity available in big tournaments, so they can fly higher and avoid crashing."
The Mental Game Tune Up builds upon the concepts introduced in Jared Tendler's highly acclaimed books, The Mental Game of Poker 1 (2011) and The Mental Game of Poker 2 (2013), both of which have sold thousands of copies and are recognized as essential resources for poker players. It contains a series of conceptual and practical videos that walk players through a series of simple, step-by-step instructions and proven techniques to address issues such as tilt, swings in variance, burnout, focus, and handling intense pressure. The video format of the course is both agile and comprehensive, and allows for an experience much like a live client session by demonstrating how to utilize the concepts and techniques in actual practice.
"Working through this course has made me feel more prepared to play this WSOP than I have felt in the last 10 years, "said elite poker player Matt Affleck. "Jared has a unique ability to connect the dots and help me identify the actual cause of my problems. The skills I've learned have also helped me in golf and the rest of my life."
The Mental Game Tune Up consists of specific modules addressing topics that poker players need to master in order to succeed in tournament play—goal setting, knowing your game, avoiding burnout, getting into the zone, thriving under pressure, maintaining focus at the table, and training the decision-making process. It also includes a series of videos called "Coaching the Pros," featuring real coaching sessions with two notable professional poker players: Diego Ventura, the 26th ranked online poker player in the world, with lifetime winnings of over $6.6 million, and Matt Affleck, one of the most popular players in the world, with total live earnings of over $3.3 million, plus several million more won online. The videos demonstrate how top poker players prepare for tournaments by walking through a concrete, repeatable series of steps. This is the first time these kinds of coaching videos have been available to players outside of Jared Tendler's private client base.
"I credit a lot of my success to working with Jared," said elite poker player Diego Ventura. "His unique process has helped me identify the real issues I was dealing with and solved them one by one."
The World Series of Poker (WSOP) is the longest-running, largest, richest and most prestigious gaming event in the world, dating back 50 years to 1970, and having paid more than $3.3 billion in total prize money to date. With the WSOP scheduled from September 30-November 23, 2021, now is the perfect time for players to start preparing.
About Jared Tendler
Jared Tendler, MS, LMHC, is a leading expert in how mental game impacts performance. His roster of clients spans 45 countries and includes esports athletes, financial traders, some of the top poker players in the world, a top ranked pool player, and several PGA Tour players.
Jared's straightforward and practical approach to coaching has helped numerous clients solve their mental game problems and perform at their highest levels. He is the author of the highly acclaimed books, The Mental Game of Poker 1 and 2, and The Mental Game of Trading and is the host of the popular podcast, The Mental Game. In addition to his writing and 1:1 coaching, Jared previously served as the Head of Sport Psychology for the esport organization Team Liquid. He was a key driver of their success as they won multiple championships, including The International 2017 (DOTA2), the Intel Grand Slam (Counter-Strike) and four League of Legends Championship Series (LCS) titles.
