AMBLER, Pa., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nexteon Technologies, a leader in advanced aviation technologies, announced that former FAA Administrator Michael P. Huerta and venture capital pioneer Dixon Doll have joined its board of directors. Former board members, Chris Brinton, Founder and CEO of Mosaic ATM, and Steven Chulik, Co-Founder of Redstone Investors, have transitioned from board members to advisory roles as directors emeritus.
"We are honored to welcome Michael and Dixon to Nexteon's board," said Rob Kaimowitz, Chief Executive Officer of Nexteon Technologies. "They are both accomplished and well-respected industry pioneers who made meaningful and lasting contributions to the worlds of aviation and finance. Their insights and perspectives will be invaluable as we continue to expand our business globally and develop innovative solutions that promote a safe and secure airspace."
Mr. Huerta has a distinguished 35-year career in public service and the private sector. He served as Administrator of the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) from 2013 to 2018, where he redefined agency-industry collaboration to increase aviation safety and led the FAA's air traffic control system modernization efforts. He joined the FAA in 2010 as Deputy Administrator. Previously, Mr. Huerta served in executive positions at Affiliated Computer Services, Inc., the Salt Lake Organizing Committee for the 2002 Winter Olympic Games, the U.S. Department of Transportation, the Port of San Francisco and the New York City Department of Ports, International Trade and Commerce.
For more than 40 years, Mr. Doll has counseled entrepreneurs, investors and executives in the computer, communications and internet industries. He is the recipient of the 2021 Lifetime Achievement in Venture Capital Award from the National Venture Capital Association (NVCA) and has been named to the Forbes Midas List for four consecutive years. He is currently Co-Founder and Partner Emeritus of DCM (formerly Doll Capital Management), a company that is widely regarded as the first Silicon Valley venture firm to successfully invest in China, Japan and the U.S. Prior to DCM, he was General Partner at Accel Partners, where he co-founded the VC industry's first fund focused on telecom. Previously, Mr. Doll led a strategic technology consulting firm and served on the faculty of the IBM Systems Research Institute in New York City.
"Optimizing the airspace is a main priority for the aviation industry, and Nexteon's proprietary technologies make it well-positioned to address current and emerging requirements," added Mr. Huerta. "I look forward to working with the leadership team and my fellow board members to help enable Global Optimized Routing."
"Nexteon is a very strong company with a best-in-class leadership team," said Mr. Doll. "I'm excited to join its board of directors to help support the company's market expansion and growth strategy. I welcome the opportunity to contribute my expertise as Nexteon leverages its data and technology capabilities to optimize global air navigation."
Eric Zahler, President and CEO of Monocle Acquisition Corp., serves as Chairman of Nexteon's board; its other members include the Company's CEO, Rob Kaimowitz, and President and Chief Operating Officer, Dr. Jill Wittels.
About Nexteon Technologies
Nexteon Technologies is modernizing global aviation with best-in-class talent and technologies. Its innovative SecureTrack™ surveillance and SmartRoutes™ dynamic route optimization solutions enable more efficient, greener and more secure global aviation for ANSPs, commercial and general aviation fleets, and government agencies. The company was founded in 2017 as Route Dynamics Corp and changed its name to Nexteon in 2021. For more information, visit http://www.nexteon.aero.
