WASHINGTON, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The MICHELIN Guide released its list of 40 restaurants in Washington, D.C., that earned the Bib Gourmand distinction, featuring six new additions. This marks the start of a week of culinary recognition in the nation's capital. The highly anticipated star selection will be revealed on Thursday, April 22.
Bib Gourmand restaurants offer a full menu of a starter, main course and dessert, making it possible to order two courses and a glass of wine or dessert for around $40 or less (tax and gratuity not included).
Here's the list of new Bib Gourmands, with inspector notes from each restaurant:
Ellē
In addition to daily bread specials, there are also items such as uni grilled cheese slathered with raclette, caramelized onion and fermented chili and a labneh roasted vegetable salad.
Hitching Post
Fried chicken takes center stage. Like most other items on this menu, it is made-to-order daily and absolutely worth the wait.
Karma Modern Indian
In a city replete with options for Indian dining, Karma Modern Indian stands out, thanks to high-quality ingredients, thoughtful presentation and expert use of spices.
Makan
This kitchen serves cross-cultural deliciousness you expect from Malaysian cooking, which takes its culinary cues from India and China.
Queen's English
The menu reveals a modern take on Hong Kong plates. The high-heat wok dishes show a blend of fresh ingredients and balanced flavors.
Residents Café & Bar
The menu underscores an array of contemporary plates with Middle Eastern and European elements.
"Restaurants continue to emerge from the global health crisis with incredible resilience and creativity," said Gwendal Poullennec, international director of the MICHELIN Guides. "The MICHELIN Guide is delighted to launch our three-week, 'Still Serving' series with these local gems in the Washington, D.C. Bib Gourmand category."
