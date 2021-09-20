NATIONAL HARBOR, Md., Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Mobile Satellite Users Association (MSUA - msua.org), a global not-for-profit organization focused on amplifying the voice of satellite mobile solutions users and innovators, today announced Intelsat as the company earning the 2021 Outstanding Leadership in Use of a Mobile Solution Award for its FlexMove high-throughput satellite connectivity service designed to keep land mobile users connected in remote and hard to reach locations.
"Our panel of five judges reviewed over 40 nominations this year to narrow in on the top mobile satellite innovations for 2021. Intelsat's FlexMove stood out in the Use of a Mobile Solution category for its work with the Royal Navy," says Lisa Dreher, President, MSUA. "The Royal Navy highlighted how satellite communications are part of the Commando Forward Surgical Group (CFSG), a team that goes wherever the Royal Marines deploy, no matter how extreme the environment," continues Dreher.
"Taking telemedicine to new heights, CFSG uses this new technology to treat casualties in the field and to ensure response is faster and more advanced than ever. With Marines having to often deploy quickly, they were looking for a light-weight, easy-to-set up high-speed internet solution that was secure and reliable," explains Joel Schroeder, Director, Land Mobile Products, Intelsat. "Intelsat FlexMove allows them to reach back to UK surgical consultants for real time in-depth analysis and guidance among many other uses. Intelsat FlexMove solves that need and is available globally through valued partners like GRC, at any time for response teams and mission critical operations," says Schroeder.
Learn more about the 2021 Outstanding Leadership in Use of a Mobile Solution Award: Intelsat's FlexMove.
MSUA is currently offering Early Bird memberships and sponsorships for the 2022 Satellite Mobile Innovation Awards. To learn more and apply for MSUA membership, visit msua.org/join.
###
Media Inquiries |
MSUA | Lisa Dreher | marketing@msua.org | +1 425-442-1301
Melissa Longo | melissa.longo@intelsat.com | +1 240-308-1881
For more information visit https://www.msua.org.
ABOUT INTELSAT
As the foundational architects of satellite technology, Intelsat operates the world's most trusted satellite telecom network. We apply our unparalleled expertise and global scale to connect people, businesses, governments and communities, no matter how difficult the challenge. Intelsat is building the future of global communications with the world's first hybrid, multi-orbit, software-defined 5G network designed for simple, seamless, and secure coverage precisely when and where our customers most need it. Follow the leader in global connectivity and "Imagine Here," with us, at Intelsat.com.
ABOUT MSUA
The Mobile Satellite Users Association is a not-for-profit association dedicated to promoting the interests of users of satellite services for mobile communication, navigation, and safety worldwide. The association fosters the exchange of news, information, and ideas among and between users, suppliers of equipment and services, operators of satellite systems, and the various entities affecting the future of the industry. MSUA sponsors the annual Satellite Mobility Innovation Awards, celebrating the top anticipated and market-proven advancements in satellite services, and collaborates with conference organizers around the world to shape and facilitate conference programming dedicated to the users of satellite services. We invite you to join MSUA and to take part in our community. Visit msua.org to learn more.
Twitter: @MSUAorg
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/msua/
Media Contact
Lisa Dreher, Mobile Satellite Users Association, +1 4254421301, lisa@msua.org
SOURCE Mobile Satellite Users Association