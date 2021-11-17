MONTCLAIR, N.J., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Montclair Foundation's Van Vleck House and Gardens is ushering in the giving season with a series of festivities that will take place over a four-day stretch November 18-21. The annual "Good Grows Here: Gratitude and Gatherings" event offers something for everyone: holiday shoppers, floral enthusiasts, partygoers, and families.
The Van Vleck House and Gardens, managed by the nonprofit organization The Montclair Foundation, is one of Montclair's top tourist destinations and attracts more than 15,000 visitors annually. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the grounds have remained free and open to the public every day, offering people and families a place to enjoy and decompress.
All festivities will take place at the Van Vleck House and Gardens. The event schedule and ticket pricing are as follows:
Holiday Shopping – Gifts for Giving + Getting
- A curated group of chic boutiques will be installed in Van Vleck House with the must-have gifts for friends and family.
- When: Thursday, November 18, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. and Friday, November 19, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Tickets: $25/person for general public, free for members of Van Vleck
Floral Feasts Garden Luncheon (SOLD OUT)
- Enjoy a presentation by renowned floral designer Nancy Kitchen and lunch in the garden event tent. Some of her inspired floral designs and some from our Van Vleck Gardens Director of Horticulture will be raffled off during the event.
- When: Friday, November 19, 12 p.m. – 2:30 p.m
- Tickets: $150/person for general public, $100/person for members of Van Vleck
Deck The Halls – Merriment and Dancing
- Dinner and dancing in the House and garden tent. Enjoy seeing friends, great food and drink, and raise a paddle during the live auction.
- When: Saturday, November 20, 7 – 10:30 p.m.
- Tickets: $350/person for general public, $250/person for members of Van Vleck
Family Day – Fun + Community in the Gardens
- Activities include a scavenger hunt, live music, and crafting seasonal centerpieces and decor for "Sharon's Harvest" Thanksgiving guests at Toni's Kitchen.
- When: Sunday, November 21, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. and 2 – 4 p.m
- Tickets: $100/ticket for general public, $75/ticket for members of Van Vleck. Each ticket admits four people; each additional person is $15
"We are so proud to offer such a beautiful space and extraordinary free resource to the people of Montclair and surrounding community," said Mark Packer, Executive Director. "Thanks to the generosity of our many donors – and the dedication of our volunteers and staff – the property remains a staple of the community here."
A portion of proceeds from the upcoming "Good Grows Here" event will go toward the organization's mission to support its Community Grants program, expand educational programs, and to maintain the six-acre Van Vleck House and Gardens in the heart of Montclair. Tickets can be purchased here. Proof of vaccination will be required for all events. CDC and NJCOVID protocols will be followed.
About Van Vleck House & Gardens
Formerly a private estate, Van Vleck House & Gardens is owned by The Montclair Foundation. These private gardens are open to the public daily free of charge. Van Vleck House and Gardens is a nonprofit committed to the historic preservation of its early 20th century house, an exemplar of classical Mediterranean Revival architecture, and its diverse gardens, for the education, cultural enrichment and enjoyment of the community. Three generations of the Van Vleck family lived on the property and developed the gardens for over 130 years. The main house that now graces the Van Vleck grounds was designed and built in 1916. Learn more at http://www.vanvleck.org.
About the Montclair Foundation
The Montclair Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization, was established to support not-for-profit organizations that meet health, educational, cultural, social service and quality of life needs in the greater Montclair community. It offers concerned citizens a way to assure the continuing vitality of Montclair and serves as a permanent conduit for charitable giving. To learn more about the foundation, please visit http://www.montclairfoundation.org.
# # #
Media Contact
Jessica Witschel, Violet PR, 6465869931, jessica@violetpr.com
SOURCE Montclair Foundation