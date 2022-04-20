Odds Seeker

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. , April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The gloves are off! Q1 results are in. According to revenue numbers released by the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement and the Michigan Gaming Control Board that were compiled by OddsSeeker.com, online casinos in NJ generated just over $401 Million in revenue versus $375 Million for Michigan online casinos during the first quarter of 2022.

While New Jersey still reigns king, Michigan online casinos closed the gap, with only a 26 Million dollar difference in gross gaming revenue for the quarter. It's worth noting that New Jersey is home to 32 online casinos while Michigan has only 14. Which are all listed below.

Michigan's strong land-based gambling market has proven to be a major factor in its climb to becoming one of the top online gambling markets in the US. The experts at Odddseeker.com predict that MI will become the largest online casino marketing, shortly surpassing NJ, as new online operators plan to enter the still nascent online gaming market.

"The Garden State has been the center of the US online gambling universe from 2013 until the explosion of legalization across the country in 2021. With many operators still basing their operations out of New Jersey, it'll be interesting to see if their first-mover advantage for job creation & innovation will hold or if other gaming technology hubs will pop up as legalization continues its way across the country (and Canada)." said Alicia Butler, Managing Editor at OddsSeeker.com

New Jersey and Michigan Online Gambling Revenue by The Numbers – Q1 2022 ($ In Millions)

Here is the full breakdown for New Jersey and Michigan online casino revenue in Q1 2022:



        Michigan

                     New Jersey

January

$            121,243,501.00

$            135,291,927.00

February

$            122,775,924.00

$            127,748,531.00

March

$            131,673,653.36

$            138,123,890.00

TOTAL

$            375,693,078.36

$            401,164,348.00

For more information, visit https://www.oddsseeker.com. Data referenced from the MGCB and the NJ DGE.

About OddsSeeker:OddsSeeker.com is a leading source for iGaming news, online games, and online casino & sports betting promotions in the U.S. regulated online gaming markets.

  

