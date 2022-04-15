The Brick Farm Market is a full-service market offering hyper-local products from their artisanal butcher, cheese counter, prepared foods counter, and shelves. They also have a coffee, tea and smoothie bar, and an in-house bakery in addition to the goods of several local artisans. The Brick Farm Tavern is an authentic farm-to-table fine dining destination set in a restored 1800s farmhouse adjacent to the farm. The farm, Double Brook Farm, raises the Tavern's center-of-the-plate proteins.