This is the sixth season of Porch Programs at the Newcomer House, HCWHA's Exhibit and Visitor Center at Antietam National Battlefield.
KEEDYSVILLE, Md., May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Heart of the Civil War Heritage Area's (HCWHA) 2022 Porch Program Series continues on June 18 and 19 with John and Christine Milleker demonstrating photography techniques of the Civil War era. The public is invited to make an appointment to sit for and purchase their own tintype portraits -- a perfect keepsake for Father's Day.
Reservations for sittings can be made at: https://johnmilleker.com/store/wetplate_prepaid/ (Cost varies by size of tintype)
During this event, visitors will be able to make their own Cyanotypes, also known as sun prints, to take home. In observance of Juneteenth, participants will be able to make prints featuring portraits of African American historical figures of local, state, and national significance. These hands-on sessions will be held at the Newcomer House on June 18 and 19 from 11:00 am - 3:30 pm. A formal talk about the wet-plate photography process will be given at 2:00 pm both days.
The Newcomer House will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.. Volunteer docents will be available to share knowledge about the Newcomer House and offer assistance to visitors to the three county Heart of the Civil War Heritage Area.
This is the sixth season of Porch Programs at the Newcomer House, HCWHA's Exhibit and Visitor Center at Antietam National Battlefield. Porch Programs feature presentations, demonstrations, pop-up exhibits, interactives and more from April through December.
The Newcomer House is located at 18422 Shepherdstown Pike in Keedysville, MD. The house is open 10am-4pm weekends in April, May, October and November and daily June through September. For more information, contact Newcomer House Manager Rachel Nichols at rachel@heartofthecivilwar.org or (240) 308-1740.
Media Contact
Rachel Nichols, Newcomer House Manager, Heart of the Civil War Heritage Area, 240-308-1740, rachel@heartofthecivilwar.org
SOURCE Heart of the Civil War Heritage Area