KEEDYSVILLE, Md., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Heart of the Civil War Heritage Area's (HCWHA) 2021 Porch Program Series continues on Saturday, October 9 with a treat for those who love old houses -- a talk and tour by David Gibney, who directed the restoration of the Newcomer House nearly two decades ago.
Artist and master of historic building restorations David Gibney has restored many old homes, but he says the Newcomer House was his biggest and one of his favorite projects. "From having to raise the washed out foundation eight inches to being under the watchful eye of a black snake living in the old sycamore tree, this restoration took about a year and a half and close to half a million dollars to bring this gem of a home back to its original glory, and it was worth every bit of challenge," said Gibney during a recent phone call. Formal talks will take place at 10:00 a.m. and at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 9.
Masks will be required when inside the Newcomer House. The Newcomer House will be open from 10 AM to 4 PM. Volunteer docents will be available to share knowledge about the Newcomer House and provide assistance to visitors within the three county Heart of the Civil War Heritage Area.
This is the fifth season of Porch Programs at the Newcomer House, HCWHA's Exhibit and Visitor Center at Antietam National Battlefield. Porch Programs feature presentations, demonstrations, pop up exhibits, interactives and more during the Newcomer House's open season.
The Newcomer House is located at 18422 Shepherdstown Pike in Keedysville, MD. The house is expected to be open weekends in October and November and was open daily in August and September. For more information, contact Newcomer House Manager Rachel Nichols at rachel@heartofthecivilwar.org or (240) 308-1740.
