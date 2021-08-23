AMBLER, Pa., Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nexteon Technologies, Inc., a leader in advanced aviation technologies, announced today that it has completed the first in-flight test simulating a cyberattack on an Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B)-equipped aircraft. During the 30-minute flight, Nexteon's SecureTrack™ technology was able to successfully detect and characterize the intrusion and generate security alerts.
The test was conducted on July 26 in the Washington Air Route Traffic Control Center (ARTCC) airspace by a team that included Nexteon's industry partners SeRo Systems, The Innovation Laboratory and DragoonITCN. The flight test team worked in collaboration with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) under its Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with Nexteon. While in flight, the aircraft used the FAA's patented Virtual Target Generator (VTG) test tool (U.S. Patent No. 8,604,965) to intentionally create and transmit a series of inaccurate position reports in the aircraft's ADS-B Out signal. The SeRo advanced surveillance technology detected the spoofed signal and displayed alerts to the ground analysis team for the entire duration of the simulated attack.
"This has been an incredible success for Nexteon and a validation of the technology," said Rob Kaimowitz, Chief Executive Officer of Nexteon Technologies. "We have made great progress, and reaching this milestone was a collaborative effort that would not have been possible without our government and industry partners."
"The SeRo team is excited to participate in this groundbreaking test," added Dr. Matthias Schäfer, Managing Director of SeRo Systems. "This achievement is the culmination of a decade of research and development, and we are grateful to have the opportunity to showcase SecureTrack's capabilities."
"We are all proud of this accomplishment, and I would like to thank the flight test team and all of our employees for their dedication and commitment to Nexteon's vision. They have proven that this technology is an enabler that will deliver cybersecure, precise and GPS-resilient tracking and monitoring data that can help optimize the global airspace," added Kaimowitz.
The Innovation Laboratory and DragoonITCN support Nexteon's flight tests by providing avionics and flight services, and advanced test equipment, respectively. The tests are conducted using Nexteon's prototype ground-based receiver network, which covers the northeastern seaboard.
About Nexteon Technologies
Nexteon Technologies is modernizing global aviation with best-in-class talent and technologies. Its innovative SecureTrack™ surveillance and SmartRoutes™ dynamic route optimization solutions enable more efficient, greener and more secure global aviation for ANSPs, commercial and general aviation fleets, and government agencies. The company was founded in 2017 as Route Dynamics Corp and changed its name to Nexteon in 2021. For more information, visit http://www.nexteon.aero.
Media Contact
Media Relations, Nexteon Technologies, 908-824-3267, media@nexteon.aero
SOURCE Nexteon Technologies