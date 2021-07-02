FREDERICK, Md., July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Chaps Pit Beef Frederick is excited to partner with Frederick native, and current Los Angeles Rams Offensive Lineman Rob Havenstein. Rob will be visiting Chaps Pit Beef in Frederick on Saturday July 10th from 11am to 1pm. When asked about returning to Frederick, Havenstein said "I am extremely excited to be back in Frederick where I grew up. It brings back some great memories and it's always great to see the family."
While at Chaps, Havenstein will take time to talk and take pictures with customers, and share his experience playing in the NFL and what it was like to play against Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl! Rob will also take a tour of the Chaps kitchen, and try his hand at being a Chaps BBQ Pit Master. Rob said "Chaps is the spot to be! Anytime that I make my way back here you better believe that I am getting myself the Chaps Special. Anytime we are over in Baltimore or making a stop to see some family, I am bringing the works for everyone. I couldn't be more excited to partner with Chaps."
During the visit, Chaps and Rob will have signed jerseys and memorabilia available for giveaways and raffles. The highlight will be a raffle for a 10 minute personal zoom session with Rob for a local youth athlete! 100% of those raffle tickets will be donated to Maryland Special Olympics. Chaps will also have the Robs Special of the Day – a Chaps Special, large fry and large soda; $5 of each sale will be donated to Maryland Special Olympics.
Rob is a 2010 graduate of Linganore High School in Frederick, Maryland. Havenstein was ranked at the top offensive tackle in the state of Maryland before attending the University of Wisconsin, Madison. While at Wisconsin, Rob earned 1st team All-Big Ten and 1st team All-American honors in 2014.
The Los Angeles Rams selected Rob in the 2nd round of the 2015 NFL Draft. Rob was named to the All Rookie team in his first year, after starting in 13 games. Since being drafted, Havenstein has started all 84 games he has seen action in.
Chaps Pit Beef was started in 1987 on Pulaski Highway in Baltimore by Bob and Donna Creager. In 2018, Josh VerStandig opened the first independently owned franchise for Chaps in Frederick, Maryland. Chaps has been featured on Diners, Drive-ins and Dives, Man vs Food, Delicious Destinations, and more.
