DOVER, Del., March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nomadic Tribe, the dynamic global adventure enthusiast's community, has announced today the immediate temporary suspension of its travel booking platform, which provides travelers with an authentic experience to live with tribes due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

"At Nomadic Tribe, our focus is the wellbeing of our global community of travelers, suppliers, staff, and, of course, the tribes that we collaborate with; As a result of this, we have decided to suspend all bookings immediately," said Michael Edwards, Managing Director – Nomadic Tribe. "We will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as soon as they become available," he added.

With a mission is to connect people, learn from, preserve, and give back to hundreds of incredible and inspiring indigenous communities around the world, the platform offers members the chance to create and share their own stories by living an authentic tribe experience.

Nomadic Tribe acknowledges and subscribes to the UNWTO Global Code of Ethics for Tourism and committed to maintain a unique online community and provide adventure enthusiasts' travelers with objective and honest information about their places of destination and the conditions of travel, hospitality, and stays.

For Media Inquiries, please contact: balissa@nomadictribe.com

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.