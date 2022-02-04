ANNAPOLIS, Md., Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The new ownership group for Sunset Harbor Marina has called on Oasis Marinas to take over operational management of the facility, beginning January 2022.
Sunset Harbor Marina is settled on Norman Creek, off the Middle River in Essex, MD. The marina has over 30 in-water, traditional slips as well as bulkhead slips for vessels up to 45ft in length. Sunset Harbor is also known for their large, fully enclosed boatel for year-round and seasonal indoor storage. In addition to the storage capabilities, the facility offers boaters haul out and pump out services, and even has a parts and accessories store on-site to satisfy any boater's needs before hitting the water.
The marina's proximity to Dundalk, Baltimore and the Upper Chesapeake rivers, makes it easy for boaters to stop and stay at Sunset Harbor Marina. Some of the best waterfront dining establishments are short cruises away, like Tiki Lee's Dock Bar, Crazy Tuna Bar & Grille, and Dock of the Bay. This is Oasis' first property in Essex, MD, but the well-established company manages 16 marinas currently in the state, including Gunpowder Cove Marina in nearby Joppa. The Upper Chesapeake Bay is known for its beautiful waters and serene boating experience, and Sunset Harbor Marina will not disappoint.
Oasis Marinas CEO, Dan Cowens on the new management contract, "Sunset Harbor Marina has been on our list of properties to manage for some time now, not only because of its location on Middle River and strong customer base, but also the marina's service and storage abilities make this a critical property for us."
About Oasis Marinas
Oasis Marinas was founded by a group of boaters with executive expertise in hospitality, marketing, and technology, dedicated to creating a high-quality experience. The Oasis Marinas portfolio is closing in on nearly 50 amazing properties, over 7,500 wet & dry slips under management, and hundreds of RV pads, spanning the Northeast, the Chesapeake Bay, Lake Erie, and down to the coast of Florida. With its customers' needs in mind, it has significantly expanded its reach over the past two years, from South Florida, all the way up the East Coast.
A privately held marina management company, Oasis Marinas is based out of Annapolis, MD. The company provides marina management services to marina owners that support all aspects of the marina, including boat slips, provisions, fuel docks, and the associated contracts with the vendors running the maintenance services, restaurants, and other business services such as marina redevelopment and construction. Oasis' mission is to incorporate a consistent, fun, welcoming, and well-maintained environment in every Oasis-managed marina. Learn more about us at http://www.oasismarinas.com
