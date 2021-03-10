ANNAPOLIS, Md., March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Oasis Marinas, a marina management company, has been awarded the management contract for Fort George Island Marina (https://www.snagaslip.com/florida-marinas/florida-east-coast-marinas/fort-george-island-marina) in Jacksonville, Florida.
Fort George Island Marina is located on the north bank of the St. Johns River and is surrounded by historical landmarks dating back to the French Huguenots in 1562. Ribault Club, Kingsley Plantation, and Huguenots Memorial Park are all within three miles of the marina. Just north of the marina is Amelia Island, where visitors can find plenty of shops, restaurants, and entertainment. Fort George Island Marinas stands as a full-service facility offering boaters top tier storage and repairs. Oasis Marinas will oversee the day-to-day operations, boat services, facilities and grounds maintenance, marketing, and more.
Oasis Marinas was founded by a group of boaters with executive expertise in hospitality and technology who are dedicated to creating a high-quality experience. The Oasis Marinas portfolio is closing on nearly 40 amazing properties, 6,500 wet & dry slips under management, and hundreds of RV pads, spanning from the Northeast, the Chesapeake Bay and Potomac, down to the coast of Florida. Fort George Island Marina will be the company's third marina in Florida as they continue to grow their portfolio in the south.
"We are excited to give our boaters another amazing destination in Florida," says Dan Cowens, CEO and Founder, Oasis Marinas. "Fort George Island not only gives boaters access to rich historical locations but the endless attractions of Jacksonville and Amelia Island. Oasis Marinas is looking forward to bringing our hospitality and services to the area and getting to know the people of Fort George Island."
About Oasis Marinas
Oasis Marinas was founded in 2014 and is a privately held marina management company based out of Annapolis, MD. The company provides marina management services to marina owners that support all aspects of the marina, including boat slips, provisions, fuel docks and the associated contracts with the vendors running the maintenance services, restaurants, and other business services such as marina redevelopment and construction. Oasis' mission is to incorporate a consistent, fun, welcoming, and well-maintained environment in every Oasis-managed marina. Learn more about us at http://www.oasismarinas.com.
