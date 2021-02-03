RINGOES, N.J., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As the U.S. continues its efforts to mitigate fallout from the pandemic, couples in search of safe and affordable options to celebrate this Valentine's Weekend will find it at Old York Cellars Winery, a 28-acre craft winery in Hunterdon County.
Old York Cellars recently unveiled its Winter Wine Village, a collection of high-end outdoor cabanas, complete with plush outdoor furnishings and decorative fire pits. They are available by reservation only. Cleaned and sanitized in between each two-hour reservation, the cabanas offer a scenic, wintery view of the sprawling vineyard while providing warmth, comfort and socially distanced enjoyment. A special tapas and sparkling wine menu prepared by their in house chef, José Diaz and wine and truffles pairing menu featuring chocolates hand crafted by Laurie's Chocolates of Doylestown, PA and wine infused cupcakes by Bam Desserts of Somerset, NJ are available Saturday, Feb. 13 through Monday, Feb. 15 from noon to 5 p.m. each day. Vegetarian menu options and limited indoor seating are also available.
For couples seeking a more intimate experience, the winery is offering a special prix fixe four-course menu prepared by Chef José for dine-in or take-out at its Quaker Bridge Mall tasting room and restaurant in Lawrence Township, which includes a bottle of its sparkling wine.
Additionally, Old York Cellars is offering a number of Valentine's gift selections, including boxed sets of its award-winning wines and chocolate covered wine bottles. The gift items can be picked up at the winery or the Quaker Bridge or Bridgewater Commons Mall retail locations. Shipping is available if ordered by February 8.
Set amid some of the oldest vineyards in the Garden State, Old York Cellars is a working farm offering a full selection of award-winning wines and extraordinary experiences inside and outside of the tasting room. A convenient drive from both Manhattan and Philadelphia, Old York Cellars offers a picturesque getaway where guest can enjoy a glass of wine paired with a delicious lite food menu by Chef Jose Diaz. Old York Cellars also boasts a tasting room and restaurant located at the Quaker Bridge Mall and a wine shop located within the Bridgewater Commons Mall. For more information, please visit oldyorkcellars.com.
