EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Platypod, the creator of popular, compact tripod-alternatives, is leveraging their broad popularity on Kickstarter to launch the new Platypod eXtreme on April 6. This versatile flagship model boasts a host of new features and greater flexibility for photographers who want to travel light.
Like all Platypods, the new eXtreme utilizes four independently adjustable legs for precise adjustment on uneven terrain, and greater stability than conventional three-legged tabletop and travel tripods. What makes the new model unique is that the threaded legs not only adjust up and down, but also rotate for instant deployment.
When not in use, the legs fold flat for storage and needn't be removed. The Platypod eXtreme also features an integrated handle and multiple attachment points for compact lights, extension posts, and other important mobile accessories.
Barely 5mm thick, measuring only 7.75x5.25 inches, and weighing just 9.6 oz., the Platypod eXtreme features a plate constructed of premium aircraft-grade aluminum, with a standard 3/8" titanium main bolt. The precision eXtreme utilizes stainless steel rubber-tipped legs, screws, and springs, and is designed to securely support camera/lens combinations up to 22 lbs.
Platypod's flat tripod alternatives are the brainchild of CEO, photographer and inventor Larry Tiefenbrunn who conceived of the concept while hiking from the base of Bryce Canyon. He realized his tripod was too cumbersome and heavy for the steep ascent, and realized he needed a lightweight, heavy-duty compact option that would slide into a bag without taking up precious space—unlike flimsy bendable mini tripods that occupy the space of a telephoto lens.
Since nothing was available that met Tiefenbrunn's strict specifications, he decided to invent one himself and Platypod was born. When the first Platypod was launched at Photoshop World and PhotoPlus Expo in 2015, it was well received by the photographic community that continues to support Platypod as new products are introduced.
As Larry explains, "I have listened to our customers, advisers, and photographers over the past several years, and have incorporated their suggestions into the newest iteration of the Platypod. It is awesome and extreme!"
The Platypod eXtreme comes complete with a variety of helpful accessories, including a ¼" cross-nut adapter, a handy carabiner clip, a neoprene wallet with an inner pocket, and the four spikes.
The Platypod eXtreme Kickstarter campaign runs from April 6 through May 9, with a choice of three tiers. Although the retail price is set at $149, backers can pledge either $119, $129, or $139—the latter only available on the first day of the campaign and will include the earliest delivery and a free Multi Accessory Kit.
There are complete details, images, and videos of the amazing new Platypod eXtreme on the Kickstarter page where you can determine the tier you prefer and make a pledge. You can also learn more about other Platypod models, accessories, and the company's unique, premium Platyball tripod heads at http://www.platypod.com.
About Platypod
Launched in 2014, Platypod Pro LLC is a small, family-owned business committed to making excellent quality products for professional photographers and videographers at affordable prices. The company's unique and practical designs make Platypod products extremely versatile pieces of equipment designed to expand the creativity levels of all imagemakers.
Inspired by the duck-billed platypus, an animal with flat and broad feet, compact Platypod tripods are designed with an unusual but highly ergonomic and elegant flat shape, perfectly balanced for DSLRs and lenses. There are two versions of Platypod tripods – Max for DSLRs and video cameras with heavy lenses and Ultra for lighter DSLR's, mirrorless and compact action cameras, and smartphones. Pair Max or Ultra with a Multi Accessory Kit or the new stackable goosenecks to unlock their full potential. Platypod is poised to release Platyball, the world's first button-operated tripod head with an inverted design and an electronic leveling indicator, in 2021.
For more information, visit http://www.platypod.com
