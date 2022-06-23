Sevierville, Tenn. property to celebrate 30th anniversary with weeklong events including live entertainment, cookout and pool party, giveaways, and more.
OCEAN CITY, Md., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sun Outdoors Pigeon Forge invites resort guests to join in celebrating their 30th Anniversary the week of June 20th. The celebration begins on Monday, June 20 with a cookout, cake, pool party, and rubber duck race in the lazy river. On Friday, June 24, guests will enjoy an outdoor movie night under the stars. The final day of festivities will take place on Saturday, June 25, with kids' crafts and activities in the morning, followed by live entertainment from country music artist Jason Passmore. The winner of the gift basket raffle (two Sun Outdoors Pigeon Forge t-shirts, a magnet, and a certificate for a free 3-night stay) will be announced by Jason Passmore during the concert.
"It has been wonderful to be a part of the Sun Outdoors Pigeon Forge community and see families grow and return year after year to enjoy all of the amazing amenities our location has to offer," said Amber Williams, General Manager of Sun Outdoors Pigeon Forge since 2019, who has been with the property since 2004. "I am fortunate enough to be entering my 18th year here, and the relationships that have been built between our staff and our guests over the years is really something special. It has been a special place to me even personally as this is where my husband and I met - and now we have a family of our own! We can't wait to celebrate 30 years together with our guests and look forward to 30 more!"
Sun Outdoors Pigeon Forge is known for breathtaking views of the Great Smoky Mountains and southern hospitality that leaves guests feeling right at home. Popular amenities include two pools, splash pad, lazy river, aerial adventure park/ropes course, fitness center, golf cart rentals, dog park and more. Accommodation offerings include RV sites, cabins, with the recent addition of seven new deluxe cottages for the 2022 season. Deluxe cottages come fully furnished with a living room sofa bed, kitchen with stovetop, refrigerator, microwave, sink, coffeemaker, cookware, and utensils, full bathroom, separate queen-size bedroom, and bedroom with three twin beds. Site amenities include a grill, picnic table, and a fire pit.
Sun Outdoors Pigeon Forge was recently listed as one of the most saved parks on Campspot last year in the Summer/Fall edition of the Campspot Outdoor Almanac. Photos of the property can be viewed here. Guests can book their stay online by visiting the Sun Outdoors Pigeon Forge website.
