Financial services firm Grachan & Company relies on PVNG by Aptech to manage the hotel's accounts payable, accounts receivable, and general ledger processes and share statistical data with operator First Choice Hotel Management
PITTSBURGH, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Not every hotel has a full-service accounting department; some outsource financial services to a third-party to streamline processes and keep overhead to a minimum. Such is the case at Fusion Resort in Treasure Island, Fla. Operated by First Choice Hotel Management (FCHM), the company partnered with Grachan & Company, Certified Public Accountants, to oversee the property's financials. With the accounting firm located in Lynchburg, Va., and the all-suite vacation destination located on a barrier island in the Gulf of Mexico, FCHM needed a robust cloud solution to capture and digitally share relevant data. Already working with Aptech, the industry standard for hospitality financial management, FCHM migrated to the company's next generation enterprise accounting solution, PVNG.
PVNG is a game-changer in the world of hotel accounting. It features the Accounts Payable, Accounts Receivable, General Ledger, Statistics, Financials, and Bank Reconciliation modules that both FCHM and Grachan & Co. require, along with much-needed web browser navigation to upload the hotel data remotely. PVNG also contains OCR invoice processing, a myriad of payment options, drill-down capabilities in financial statements and reports, and the ability to handle single or multi-property accounting. It can also be deployed as a hosted service.
"Managing accounting processes remotely can be challenging if you don't have the right technology," said William Grachan, principal of the accounting firm. "When Aptech replaced its first generation accounting system with PVNG, we were thrilled. The maneuverability of this web-based solution is making it so easy for us to generate a full set of financials, from income statements to supporting schedules and more. Everything we need is readily accessible in PVNG."
For more than 50 years Aptech has been creating solutions that increase its customers' performance and profitability. The company takes great pride in offering the best back office, budgeting/forecasting, and business intelligence solutions in hospitality. The company attributes its success and longevity to its client/employee relationships, with each hotel proud to become a long-term partner.
"Aptech has been tremendous to work with over the years," Grachan said. "We are familiar with the company and how they do business. PVNG does everything that today's accounting software needs to do – it enables us to modify reports quickly and tweak standardized forms to meet Fusion Resort's specific needs. Remote access to hotel data, coupled with Aptech's tremendously responsive support, makes PVNG irreplaceable. There is nothing I would change with the software or our relationship with Aptech. They are in a word – terrific!"
Cam Troutman, Aptech Vice President, had this to say: "Time and again our customers say PVNG is one of the best hospitality financial systems on the market. It is very user friendly, flexible, and easy to navigate, and it makes hotel accounting – whether onsite or outsourced – more efficient. We are delighted that this cloud platform is enabling Grachan & Company to manage and review Fusion Resort financials from anywhere. With PVNG, William and his team can quickly generate financial statements and reports that First Choice Hotel Management can access as soon as they are completed."
For more information on PVNG by Aptech, click here.
# # #
About Aptech Computer Systems Inc.
Aptech Computer Systems, Inc., based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is the only provider of a fully integrated enterprise accounting, business intelligence and planning ecosystem to the hospitality industry. All clients are companies like yours, which own or manage hotels. Its solutions help customers at both the corporate and property levels understand their financial and operational data for faster goal achievement. The company is renowned for introducing business intelligence into the hotel industry and offers a solid resource of hospitality professionals. Aptech is an IBM Software Value Plus partner and Premier Solution Provider, as well as a Prophix Premier Business Partner. Incorporated in 1970, Aptech's state-of-the-art back office, true business intelligence, and enterprise planning solutions are 100% hotel specific. Solutions include PVNG, Execuvue® and Targetvue. Clients comprise over 3,500 properties – including large chains, multiple-property management companies, and single-site hotels. Execuvue is registered to Aptech Computer Systems Inc. All other trademarks are owned by their respective holders. For more information, please visit http://www.aptech-inc.com.
Media Contact
Barbara Worcester, Aptech Inc., 4409305770, barbw@prproconsulting.com
SOURCE Aptech Inc.