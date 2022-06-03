NYC Hospitality Group Moves Portfolio Hotels to ROOMDEX Automated Upselling
BETHESDA, Md., June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ROOMDEX, a pioneer in automated hotel upselling solutions, announces that Bridgeton has activated ROOMDEX's Upgrade OptimizerTM software in three hotels, including:
- Marram Montauk, Montauk, NY
- Journey East Hampton, East Hampton, NY
- Hero Beach Club, Montauk, NY
Bridgeton expects to bring two NYC properties and one Sonoma, CA property onto the ROOMDEX Upselling Platform in the coming months.
"At Bridgeton, we always want to be ahead of the hospitality technology curve and ROOMDEX fits perfectly within that vision," said Lucas Proffitt, Director of Revenue & E-commerce for Bridgeton, "With the AI technology built into the platform, it allows us to optimize our upselling program and enhance our guests' experience without a increase in labor demand."
ROOMDEX Upsell Automation is a set-it-and-forget-it solution that delivers the lowest cost revenue a hotel can generate. ROOMDEX's Upgrade Optimize combines 2-way integration with a proprietary algorithm to generate True Availability, forecasting inventory usage so there are no operational conflicts. With ROOMDEX, hotel can effortlessly sell and guarantee pre-arrival offers for Room Upgrades, Early Check-in, Late Departure and Guest Services (Breakfast, Parking, etc.).
"Set up was really easy, "Proffitt continued. "For Marram, we had a short call to walk through the process, which took about 20 minutes. Journey was faster than that and Hero was even faster."
ROOMDEX pilot hotels have reported an average of $75 of additional room product up-sell revenue per up-sold stay since using the hotel upsell tool. Upgrade OptimizerTM room revenue is improving RevPar and boosting ADR when hotels need it most – even during low occupancy.
"The Bridgeton team is very focused on product innovation, and we are proud to be able to assist them in reaching their goals," said Jos Schaap, CEO and Co-Founder of ROOMDEX, "Revenue managers continue to appreciate tools like ROOMDEX that help them yield their product while reducing their workload."
About ROOMDEX
ROOMDEX's hotel upsell software, "Upgrade Optimizer," automates, monetizes, and ultimately simplifies the hotel room upgrade process by putting the power of choice in the hotel guest's hands. Automation is the cornerstone of our pioneering hotel optimization platform. ROOMDEX uses hotel reservation, guest data and its proprietary persona and price algorithms to deliver personalized digital offers, greatly enhancing the guest experience. The hotel upsell tool relieves hoteliers of the labor time required by other upselling solutions while delivering high margin revenue and a substantial ROI.
The company was founded by Jos Schaap, Pierre Boettner, and Denis Bajet, three industry veterans (Ex. MICROS-OPERA (now Oracle Hospitality), StayNTouch, Shiji, and Nor1) who together bring over 90 years of hotel software innovation experience in PMS, integrations, revenue management, BI, mobile, self-service and upgrade optimization software. Since founding in spring of 2020, ROOMDEX has signed on more than 100 hotels with 9,000 rooms across the U.S., U.K., and Europe.
Twitter: @ROOMDEX
Facebook: facebook.com/roomdexinc
LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/roomdex
About Bridgeton
Bridgeton Holdings is a private investment firm that creates value through optimizing and leveraging its expertise in operations, capital improvements, and development. The company, led by Chief Executive Officer & Founder Atit Jariwala, is dedicated to innovation across office, residential, and hospitality projects through uncommon experiences, exceptional service, and expressive design. Bridgeton creates spaces that are focused on enhancing the individual guest experience – rather than prescribe a lifestyle, the company embraces guests' lives. The portfolio spans the city and the sea: Walker Hotel Greenwich Village and Walker Hotel Tribeca in New York City and Marram in Montauk. Each property is comprised of thoughtful gestures that create warm and welcoming environments for all. For more information: bridgeton.com.
Media Contact
Jos Schaap, ROOMDEX, 2398777113, jos@roomdex.io
SOURCE ROOMDEX