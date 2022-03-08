BETHESDA, Md., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ROOMDEX, the leader in automated hotel upselling solutions, is happy to announce that Valencia Hotel Group is activating ROOMDEX's Upgrade Optimizer software across its entire hotel collection, consisting of:
- Cavalry Court, Bryan-College Station, Texas
- Cotton Court, Lubbock, Texas
- Hotel Valencia Santana Row, San Jose, California
- Lone Star Court, Austin, Texas
- Texican Court, Irving, Texas
- The George, College Station, Texas
- Valencia Riverwalk Hotel, San Antonio, Texas
ROOMDEX Upsell Automation is a set-it-and-forget-it solution that delivers the lowest cost revenue a hotel can generate. ROOMDEX's Upgrade Optimize combines 2-way integration with a proprietary algorithm to generate True Availability, forecasting inventory usage so there are no operational conflicts. With ROOMDEX, hotel can effortlessly sell and guarantee pre-arrival offers for Room Upgrades, Early Check-in, Late Departure and Guest Services (Breakfast, Parking, etc.).
"We had heard good things about ROOMDEX from colleagues in the industry, so we decided to try it in one hotel in January," said Trent Freeman, Corporate Director of Operational Development, at Valencia Hotel Group, "We planned on looking at performance after two months before we committed more hotels, but after one week we saw a 12x return on investment. It was instantly valuable. So, we decided not to wait. We signed up all our hotels in February and we've since seen the same great performance across all seven hotels."
"What has been notable is how easy it has been to get the system up and running at each hotel," Trent continued, "ROOMDEX was already fully integrated with our PMS, StayNTouch, so we only needed an hour per hotel to configure it. Once set up, it really works on its own. There isn't much of any ongoing management required."
ROOMDEX hotels have reported an average of $65 of additional room product up-sell revenue per up-sold stay since using the hotel upsell tool. Upgrade OptimizerTM room revenue is improving RevPar and boosting ADR when hotels need it most – even during low occupancy.
"Valencia Hotel Group has been great to work with," said Jos Schaap, CEO and Co-Founder of ROOMDEX, "They were very pragmatic about rolling it out. They wanted to see performance and we delivered. We are very happy we can be a part of their revenue growth strategy as the market begins to recover."
About ROOMDEX
ROOMDEX's hotel upsell software, "Upgrade Optimizer," automates, monetizes, and ultimately simplifies the hotel room upgrade process by putting the power of choice in the hotel guest's hands. Automation is the cornerstone of our pioneering hotel optimization platform. ROOMDEX uses hotel reservation, guest data and its proprietary persona and price algorithms to deliver personalized digital offers, greatly enhancing the guest experience. The hotel upsell tool relieves hoteliers of the labor time required by other upselling solutions while delivering high margin revenue and a substantial ROI.
The company was founded by Jos Schaap, Pierre Boettner and Denis Bajet, three industry veterans (Ex. MICROS-OPERA (now Oracle Hospitality), StayNTouch, Shiji and Nor1) who together bring over 90 years of hotel software innovation experience in PMS, integrations, revenue management, BI, mobile, self-service and upgrade optimization software. Since founding in spring of 2020, ROOMDEX has signed more than 90 hotels with 8,500+ rooms across the U.S., U.K. and Europe.
About Valencia Hotels
Houston-based Valencia Hotel Group is a fully integrated hospitality company that provides management, development, branding, and repositioning services for independent, full-service hotels owned by the company, in addition to third parties. Exceptional service, style, and location have become brand trademarks. Earning both national and international recognition for their distinctive designs, amenities, and settings, Valencia Hotel Group properties are destinations and gathering places within their respective communities, some further benefiting from and enriching their space within the cultural heart of a city. The company continues to forge a niche with hotels that anchor and add value to urban, mixed-use environments, which further support or enhance the guest experience with superior residential, restaurant, retail, and office components. The associates at Valencia Hotel Group are highly trained in a service-oriented culture and take pride in providing exceptional customer service to all guests. The Valencia Hotel Group portfolio currently includes Hotel Valencia Santana Row in San Jose, CA, Hotel Valencia Riverwalk in San Antonio, TX, and The George™ in College
