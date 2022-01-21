FREDERICK, Md., Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Russian Ballet Theatre brings unrivaled classical ballet returns to the Weinberg Center for the Arts with its breathtaking production of Tchaikovsky's Swan Lake on Friday, February 18, 2022, at 8:00 PM.
Tickets start at $56.75 and may be purchased online at WeinbergCenter.org, by calling the Box Office at 301-600-2828.
The Russian Theatre Ballet's production of Swan Lake has all the splendor which has mesmerized ballet audiences for over a century, plus a bit more. It delights with new as well as time honored Russian traditions. Gorgeous detailed hand painted sets and added choreography accent the production. Radiant hand sewn costumes following designs originally envisioned by the great theater masters enlighten further.
Choreographer Nadezhda Kalinina (Mariinsky Theatre, Omsk State Music Theatre, Teatro Lirico) lovingly retouches the oldest St. Petersburg version of the ballet. Equally fascinating is the work of accomplished designer Sergei Novikov (Mariinsky Theatre, Omsk State Music Theatre, St. Petersburg State Music Hall Theatre) who has perfected not only exquisite sets, but also 150 gorgeous costumes that bring fresh representation to this timeless ballet. Irina Strukova's grand artistry perfects this already magnificent production. Award-winning Strukova, known for her film makeup creations (Netflix, HBO, Crazy Rich Asians), has created hair designs and special effects makeup, that together with the dazzling costumes, further enlighten this whimsical fantasy.
For your convenience, below is a link to images and video of the production https://www.russianballettheatre.com/performances/SWAN%20LAKE/
ABOUT THE WEINBERG CENTER FOR THE ARTS
The Weinberg Center for the Arts is one of the region's premier performing arts presenters, offering film, music, dance, theater, and family-focused programming. Located in the historic Tivoli movie theater in downtown Frederick Maryland, the Weinberg Center strives to ensure that the arts remain accessible and affordable to local and regional audiences alike. Weinberg Center events are made possible with major support from the City of Frederick, the Maryland State Arts Council, Plamondon Hospitality Partners, and other corporate and individual donors.
