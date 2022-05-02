The Agreement Fosters Information Exchange and Cooperation to Promote Harmonization and Interoperability in Advancing Global Aviation Technical Solutions
WARRENDALE, Pa., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- During the EUROCAE Symposium, on April 28, 2022, in Warsaw, Poland, representatives from global standards organizations SAE International and EUROCAE signed an updated Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC).
The agreement fosters information exchange and cooperation in the aviation and aerospace sectors aiming to harness expertise of stakeholders and promote the harmonization and interoperability in advancing technical solutions in global aviation.
The MoC was signed by EUROCAE Director General Anna von Groote and SAE International Senior Director of Standards David Alexander.
Anna von Groote expressed her appreciation of the collaboration and added that "consensus standards play an extremely important role in aviation. We are excited to strengthen our partnership with SAE International and look forward to the work we will perform together in support of the global aviation community."
"The cooperation of global aviation stakeholders is an increasingly vital part of ensuring safety while facilitating innovation. As we support the community in advancing aviation technology and ensuring a sustainable future of flight, we value our productive and important partnership with EUROCAE and look forward to growing our cooperation," noted David Alexander.
SAE International and EUROCAE have a long-standing partnership for the joint development of standards in support of global interoperability and aviation solutions. This updated MoC builds on the fruitful collaboration between SAE International and EUROCAE and provides further clarification of the framework for joint standards development to the working groups and technical committees as well as to the organizations.
About SAE International
SAE International is a global organization committed to advancing mobility knowledge and solutions for the benefit of humanity. By engaging nearly 200,000 engineers, technical experts, and volunteers, we connect and educate mobility professionals to enable safe, clean, and accessible mobility solutions. We act on two priorities: encouraging a lifetime of learning for mobility engineering professionals and setting the standards for industry engineering. We strive for a better world through the work of our philanthropic SAE Foundation, including award-winning programs like A World In Motion® and the Collegiate Design Series™. More at http://www.sae.org.
About EUROCAE
EUROCAE develops high-quality aviation standards, which are built upon the expertise of more than 4500 highly skilled experts nominated by EUROCAE´s 400+ European and global members. EUROCAE standards are referenced by all major European and international regulators and are therefore actively contributing to a safe, efficient and sustainable aviation.
