WILMINGTON, Del., August 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shuckin' Shack, the 16-unit seafood restaurant franchise, is having an incredible sales year. As customers nationwide flock to restaurants following a year of quarantines and lockdowns, Shuckin' Shack in particular is seeing a surge as customers crave the high-quality seafood and welcoming, laid-back atmosphere they weren't able to get at home. Based in North Carolina, the brand has not only rebounded post-COVID with a 70% increase in sales compared to 2020, but most locations are also smashing pre-COVID sales records from 2019.
The most recent financial data shows that the majority of Shuckin' Shack locations are on track to pull in well over $1 million in average unit volume for the year, which places it among some of the highest performing brands in the country.
Not only is Shuckin' Shack hitting its revenue goals out of the park, but it's also on track to meet its franchise development goals for the year, a noteworthy accomplishment following the setbacks of 2020. The brand's exceptional sales performances systemwide combined with the fact that it's actively seeking to expand into new markets like Columbus, Cincinnati, Louisville and Nashville, make it a prime franchise opportunity for those looking into the recovering restaurant industry. What's more, it's truly a unique concept within the restaurant franchise industry.
"Every week gets better than the previous week," said Jonathan Weathington, CEO of Shuckin' Shack. "People are itching to go out again, and our brand's ability to provide a high-quality experience is just what they're looking for. We had our rough patches during the pandemic like any other restaurant, but all of our locations along the East Coast are not just recovering, but thriving. It sets us up nicely for the second half of the year and continues our forward momentum as we plan to expand into the Midwest."
And Shuckin' Shack is well on its way to doing just that. The brand nearly doubled its franchise leads and number of applications in Q2 compared to Q1 of 2021 as prospects took note of it's tremendous recovery within an otherwise struggling industry. Shuckin' Shack has already welcomed one new franchisee to the system in 2021 and aims to welcome four more by the year's end. With a full pipeline of potential deals, the brand has plenty of momentum to ride into Q3.
Strong corporate culture paired with a proven-successful franchise model has encouraged existing Shuckin' Shack franchisees to reinvest. Since the beginning of the year, three Shuckin' Shack franchisees have expanded with the brand, a testament to their overall satisfaction and confidence in Shuckin' Shack's continued growth in the future.
"We're having an amazing year on both fronts [consumer and franchise development]," said Weathington. "Our pipeline has never been stronger and, at the rate we're going, I expect Shuckin' Shack to double in size as a franchise over the next two to three years. Given the enormous challenges we have encountered over the past 18 months, that's an incredible accomplishment."
Startup costs range from $352,700 to $1,128,252. Learn more about franchise opportunities here: https://shuckinshackfranchise.com/.
About Shuckin' Shack:
Shuckin' Shack Oyster Bar grew out of a vision for a local establishment that would appeal to families of all ages. A place where friends and family can enjoy fresh, delicious meals and creative cocktails in an environment that exudes relaxation. Shuckin' Shack offers its guests a "lifestyle experience" in addition to exceptional seafood. The brand started as a 900-square-foot shack in Carolina Beach, North Carolina, in 2007 and began franchising in 2014. Today, Shuckin' Shack has grown to 16 locations across five states, and soon to be six, with several more locations slated to open by the end of 2021. To learn more about Shuckin' Shack, visit http://www.theshuckinshack.com.
