GEORGETOWN, Del., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A short drive from most major Mid-Atlantic cities, Southern Delaware's Culinary Coast™ is offering immersive, hands-on experiences for foodies this summer. From boardwalk bites and beachfront cocktails to brewery tours and tastings to berry picking and learning about lavender, the Culinary Coast™ is celebrating the best of outdoor dining, drinking, and more this summer season. The historic seaside and riverside villages, five-star beaches and boardwalks along the Atlantic Ocean and intimate communities in Delaware's Sussex County are providing plenty of reasons to visit including:
- Foodie Adventures by Kayak, Bike, Ferry & Foot: Check out the Culinary Coast's™ new Bike & Stay and Paddle & Stay Hotel Packages, each featuring exclusive offers at different restaurants, breweries, distilleries, and shops throughout the coast. Take the ferry from Cape May to Lewes where you can dig into specials like Scrapple Fries at Grain on the Rocks right at the newly redone Ferry terminal. Get those steps in by joining an Eating Rehoboth Walking Food Tour, and eat, sip, walk, and discover the best bites in Rehoboth Beach.
- Fresh from the Sea: Tuck into fried local oysters and steamed crabs from Beaches Seafood. Following your visit, order Henlopen Sea Salt, a new hand-harvested sea salt operation offering a taste of the sea on the plate, sourced just north of the historic, seaside town of Lewes.
- Boardwalk Bites: Stroll the boardwalk and pick up Salt Water Taffy from Dolle's Candyland. While you're at it, get a scoop of Delaware Peach ice cream made with local fruit at The Ice Cream Store in Rehoboth, a favorite & frequent stop of President Joe Biden, or boardwalk classic Double Dippers, offering forty rotating delectable flavors.
- Coastal Cocktails & Brews: Visitors to Southern Delaware's Culinary Coast™ will find more than a dozen craft breweries. Get Piggy Fries and IPA from Thompson Island Brewing Company, whose flagship IPA was named one of the Best IPAs of 2020 by Beer Travel Guide. Soak in the sunset over the bay and an oceanfront view at the same time while enjoying Southern Delaware's famed Orange Crush cocktail at the Big Chill Beach Club or enjoy your Crush steps from the beach at The Starboard in Dewey Beach. Later on, check into the Dogfish Inn in Lewes, whose founder received a James Beard Award for Outstanding Wine, Beer, or Spirits, perched alongside the Lewes-Rehoboth Canal.
- Wind Down with Wines: Spend an evening at Salted Vines Vineyard & Winery, which grows Merlot and Cabernet Sauvignon, and sip and shavasana during their Yoga in the Vines classes. Tour and taste a variety of wines at Nassau Valley Vineyards, the state of Delaware's first winery, and stop in on a Sunday to visit their on-site Farmer's Market.
- Farms, Gardens & More: Pick your own fresh seasonal fruit and berries from the fields at Bennett Orchards and stroll the picturesque Lavender Fields at Warrington Manor, where its lavender will be in full bloom. Almost half of the land in Sussex County is dedicated to farmland, with opportunities to visit family farms and orchards abundant.
As communities look forward to welcoming guests once again, Southern Delaware's businesses -- including restaurants, retailers, tour operators and more -- are committed to making the region a safe place for visitors to stay and enjoy with confidence. For more information about precautions, guests can visit https://visitsoutherndelaware.com/open-places-open-spaces.
Southern Delaware Tourism supports and encourages the identification, development and promotion of sustainable, year-round tourism in Southern Delaware that contributes to economic growth and improves the quality of life. For more information, call Southern Delaware Tourism at 302-856-1818 or visit their website, http://www.VisitSouthernDelaware.com.
Media Contact
Shannon Migita, Baltz & Company, +1 716-904-0687, smigita@baltzco.com
SOURCE Southern Delaware Tourism