NEW CASTLE, Pa., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Steelite International, "Steelite," the world's leading supplier of tabletop and buffet solutions to the global hospitality industry, is pleased to announce they have entered into an exclusive distribution agreement with Innova Products Limited, a prominent manufacturer of polycarbonate beverageware and owner of premium iconic brand Strahl. With the first agreement beginning October 1, 2021, Steelite will distribute Strahl beverageware to the hospitality markets in the United States, Canada, Caribbean, UK, and the European Union.
"Steelite International focuses on creative design, unique products, and the highest level of service. Strahl's range of premium polycarbonate beverageware exemplifies everything that Steelite International believes is important. We look forward to providing Strahl to our customers around the globe." stated Steelite International President and CEO John Miles.
Strahl's design and quality philosophies align exceptionally well with the core values of Steelite International, making this a perfect partnership. Strahl's innovative and premium beverageware will complement Steelite's existing tabletop, banquet, and buffet collections, offering the end-user countless opportunities to elevate their food and beverage presentations.
Strahl beverageware was designed in New Zealand more than 25 years ago and offers the perfect balance between weight, clarity, elegance, and durability, replicating glass but with the added advantage of being virtually unbreakable. With a vast range of product lines for all occasions and a no-compromise approach to quality and customer support, Strahl has become the choice of the world's most prestigious hotels, resorts, cruise lines, personal luxury vessels, motorhomes, and around the home. Made from German-supplied FDA-approved virgin polycarbonate and hand-finished to ensure a beautiful glass-like finish, Strahl offers everything glassware does without the costs and safety risks associated with breakage. Being commercially dishwasher safe provides peace of mind to business owners wishing to reduce costs through glass breakage.
Innova Products Limited, NZ CEO – Craig Dais states, "As a company who prides itself on product quality and guaranteed customer satisfaction, we could not be more excited for this exclusive distribution partnership with Steelite International. Entrusting our long-established premium Strahl beverageware business has not been taken lightly , but Steelite International is a marketplace leader with an exceptional reputation for serving the needs of the hospitality community, has an excellent team with a wealth of experience."
About Steelite International
Steelite International is the leading designer, marketer, manufacturer, and supplier of award-winning tabletop and buffet products for the global hospitality industry. Steelite core brands include Steelite Distinction & Performance, William Edwards, DW Haber, Creations, Folio, Varick, and Aspen. In addition to their core brands, Steelite distributes such prominent brands as Mogogo, Rona 5-Star Glass, Bormioli Rocco, Rene Ozorio, Robert Welch, Royal Porcelain, and Robert Gordon Pottery. Dual headquarters, located in New Castle, PA, and Stoke-On-Trent UK, along with a 500,000 square foot manufacturing facility and twelve showrooms worldwide, enables Steelite to service over 140 countries for more than 50 years. Steelite is committed to providing the best in functionality and design while minimizing the effect on our environment. For more information, visit http://www.steelite.com.
About Innova Products LTD
Innova Products Limited is a global company that has built its reputation on innovative design and quality products across a wide range of kitchenware (ClickClack Kitchen Solutions) and Strahl beverageware products. Innova's long history of providing high quality, innovative products to our global customers is well documented and supported by strong brands successfully enduring the test of time.
All our products are produced in state-of-the-art facilities, which are ISO accredited. Production is carried out under the close supervision of quality control teams to ensure the highest standards are met. Innova is committed to its customers and to this end is investing significantly in consumer research to ensure new products meet the changing needs of our customers.
