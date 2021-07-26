WEST CHESTER, Pa., July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Strategic Solution Partners continues to expand its Engineering consulting division in the key area of project management. This new consultant can bring innovation and change solutions to hotels, management companies, and owners.
Marc Fleischer, owner of DLB Project Coordination & Management, LLC is a 20+ year hotel industry veteran. Marc started his hotel career as a parking lot attendant and rapidly advanced to General Manager of a select service hotel in just 7 years. Since that time, he was the General Manager of various select and full service hotels and brands within Hilton. Most recently, Marc has ensured successful completions of 21 hotel renovations with a combined value of $54 million dollars.
Marc's expertise includes conducting hotel property maintenance assessments across the country, to ensure they are operating to the best of their abilities. He can guide owners and operators in maintaining their assets and increasing returns on their investment. Additionally, he focuses on hospitality renovation and construction that traditional project managers do not—maintaining brand scores and standards, guest satisfaction, client retention, and physical asset protection—while driving timely and high-quality project results.
"Marc delivers a niche to owners that is undervalued and can deliver a huge return to an investment property. His skills fill a gap that is needed for hotels," says Bill Scanlon, President of Strategic Solution Partners.
Strategic Solution Partners is pleased with this new addition to their growing list of strategic partnerships. With the addition of Marc Fleischer, SSP can continue to provide comprehensive consulting services to all clients.
###
About Strategic Solution Partners
Strategic Solution Partners is a Hospitality Solution Provider founded in 2007. Comprised of top-tier industry executives focused on providing ownership and management business partners with long-term revenue and performance-enhancing solutions in both domestic and international capacities. Their services are tailored to their client's specific needs and range from strategic planning and organizational alignment to consultative experts reaching across the operational disciplines, to interim task force support for management and leadership in sales, marketing, revenue, and operations positions. Recognized by Inc5000's as one of the Fastest Growing Private Companies 3 years in a row and listed as one of Times Financial Fastest Growing Private Companies in 2020, Strategic Solution Partners innovative team, creative problem solving, industry leading talent, and a broad range of resources allows their clients to quickly access the solution to their specific need.
Media Contact
Jacqueline Villamil, Strategic Solution Partners, 714-292-2631, jvillamil@strategicsolutionpartners.com
SOURCE Strategic Solution Partners